Giancarlo Stanton's contract: How much will the Yankees star get paid in 2023?

Giancarlo Stanton is a huge reason why the New York Yankees hit 294 home runs in 2022, more than any other team. Today, we are going to take a look at how much the big man in right field can expect to be paid in 2023.

Stanton gained widespread popularity as a player after spending eight years playing for the Marlins in Miami. He led the league in both home runs and slugging percentage in 2014, enough for him to finish second in MVP voting.

In 2017, Giancarlo Stanton's league-leading 59 home runs and 132 RBIs turned heads. He won the 2017 NL MVP, and a cash-loaded team in the Bronx and began to take serious notice of the young slugger. In December 2017, the Marlins sent him to New York in exchange for Starlin Castro, Jorge Guzman and Jose Devers.

Brett Siegel @basiegel68 @Jason_Shetler Marlins signing Giancarlo Stanton for $325M/13 years. That contract might have been deserved but it crippled the franchise for a long time - even after they traded him. @Jason_Shetler Marlins signing Giancarlo Stanton for $325M/13 years. That contract might have been deserved but it crippled the franchise for a long time - even after they traded him.

There was only one small problem for the Miami Marlins. They signed Stanton to a $325 million deal that was intent on keeping him in Miami until 2027. Because of this, the Marlins and the Yankees had to hammer out a deal that both saw as fair.

The Miami Marlins agreed to pay the Yankees $30 million from 2026 to 2028 to offset their end of the bargain. The Yankees, meanwhile, have agreed to pay Giancarlo Stanton $218 million over the course of his time with the Yankees, which is provisionally due to expire after his club option kicks in during the 2028 season.

This means that the Yankees will be paying Giancarlo Stanton $32 million for each of the next three seasons before they can begin paying him a little bit less, courtesy of the Marlins.

111 wins and nothing to show for it @Terminatorfan11 @Braden_4198 @DodgersNation since when do Contracts mean a thing in the MLB look at Giancarlo Stanton he signed a massive contract extension with the Marlins a couple years ago and look at where he is now he's with the Yankees @Braden_4198 @DodgersNation since when do Contracts mean a thing in the MLB look at Giancarlo Stanton he signed a massive contract extension with the Marlins a couple years ago and look at where he is now he's with the Yankees

Stanton made his first All-Star appearance for the Yankees in five years in 2022. He hit 31 home runs and 78 RBIs for his team, solidifying his spot as one of the top guys on the team. However, it was not enough as the team still lost to the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

If you think Giancarlo Stanton's contract is confusing, you are not wrong

That's what happens when a team signs a player to a massive deal only to trade him a couple of years later. The world of MLB contract law is a head-spinning one that often takes on a life of its own. One thing is for sure; Stanton is due to make a lot of money for a long time.

