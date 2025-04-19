Giants ace Logan Webb can't stop laughing after teammate's shocking fart incident

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb was locked in on the mound on Friday night. Up against the Los Angeles Angels, he went six innings, giving up just one run and striking out 12 batters.

Ad

However, he did not get any help from his offense. They got shut out by the Halos' pitching staff, losing the game 2-0. After the game, Webb stood with reporters for interviews.

While he was likely frustrated, a funny moment happened that he could not keep it together for. Webb had to partially stop the interview when he heard someone behind him let one rip.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Sorry. I'm sorry, I'm sorry guys. Farts are always funny, I'm not going to lie" said Webb.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The incident had Webb smiling from ear to ear. He apologized to the reporters multiple times for not being able to contain himself, but can you blame him? It is tough to be serious when somebody behind you is not shy about letting one rip.

The loss brought down the Giants' record to 13-7, heading into Saturday. They will look to bounce back and get one back from the Halos before the finale of their three-game series on Sunday.

Ad

Logan Webb and the Giants have come out hot to start the season

San Francisco Giants - Logan Webb (Photo via IMAGN)

Logan Webb and the Giants have had a great start to the season. Playing in the tough National League West, this is exactly what they needed to do. They are now right there with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

Ad

So far, the team has only lost one series, and that was their most recent against the Philadelphia Phillies. Outside of that, they have swept the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros.

The club is currently performing well for a few reasons. One of these reasons has been the pitching they have gotten both from their starters and their bullpen. They have a team ERA of 3.52, which is the eighth best.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Their sluggers are also having little trouble getting their barrels to baseballs. They have a team OPS of .706, which ranks them 12.

The arrival of guys like Willy Adames and Justin Verlander has proved to be huge for the team so far. It will be interesting to see if they can keep up this pace and stay in the race in the National League West.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jared "Bloomy" Bloom Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.



A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.



Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.



Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.



When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team. Know More