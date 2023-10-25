Giants announce Bob Melvin as manager through 2026, with president Farhan Zaidi staying for same duration

It's been a wild past couple of days for Bob Melvin and the San Francisco Giants. After he was granted permission to interview, the team named him to their vacant manager's spot. Today, they're announcing that he's sticking around through 2026.

During that same time frame, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi will also be sticking around. Bob Melvin and Zaidi both will be with each other and the team through 2026 at least. They both were going to be on expiring contracts next year.

Alex Pavlovic, an NBC Sports reporter in the Bay Area, reported this on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Bob Melvin is signed through 2026 and Greg Johnson just announced that Farhan Zaidi will be extended through 2026. Both previously had contracts expiring next year."

Melvin previously managed the San Diego Padres. After a very poor year with their high-priced roster, he was given permission to speak with the Giants and they did not waste any time.

Their roster was full of stars from Blake Snell to Juan Soto. The Giants have gone into the last couple of free agency turns looking for a superstar and willing to spend a lot of money. Zaidi especially is keen on spending money, so he could be interested in building another fairly expensive roster for Melvin's new tenure.

It's not been a good run of late for the San Francisco Giants. They needed a new manager, while they had to watch the manager who brought them three titles bring the Texas Rangers to the World Series.

They went with Bob Melvin, who has been around the league for some time. He's an experienced, veteran manager who knows the game. That's what the Giants were looking for, perhaps why they opted not to make history by hiring Alyssa Nakken, a candidate for the first female manager in MLB history.

Now, they're looking to pair him with Farhan Zaidi, as both of their contracts were extended to run through the same year.