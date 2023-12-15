The San Francisco Giants formally introduced Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee on Friday. This is the first time he has been in front of the media since agreeing to a six-year, $113 million deal.

Lee is an excellent fit for the Giants, who have missed out on some big free agents in the last few years. He will have no problems locking down the massive outfield within Oracle Park.

When speaking to the media, Lee addressed himself as "Grandson of the Wind," an ode to his KBO-star father, nicknamed "Son of Wind." While he does not have the same speed his father does, he is still a threat to steal bases.

Fans were quickly introduced to Lee's humorous side. When putting on his jersey and hat for the first time, he wanted to know how he looked. So, he asked everybody how he looked, and the room broke out into laughter.

Jung Hoo Lee likely did not receive the attention he deserved with Shohei Ohtani and Yoshoinobu Yamamoto on the open market. However, he now gets his chance to shine in the United States.

"Instant fan favorite," one fan posted.

"Franchise star personality," another fan posted.

Fans could not get enough of Lee. He has only been with the team for a very short time, but in that time, he has already become a fan favorite.

Fans are excited to see him take the field next season. Many insiders expect his bat-to-ball skills to transition seamlessly to the big leagues.

An inside look at the Giants' newest outfielder, Jung Hoo Lee

Newly signed Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee has had a great career in the KBO. In 2017, he was named KBO Rookie of the Year. He is also a five-time KBO League Golden Glove Award winner and was the Most Valuable Player in 2022.

Over the last four seasons, Lee has failed to end the season with a batting average below .318. While he does not have jaw-dropping power, he consistently finds the barrel and has great exit velocity.

Last season, Lee fractured his ankle in July. Despite this, he pushed himself and was able to return to the team in October.

Where Lee excels is in two-strike counts. He is a patient hitter who understands the zone well and does not chase much. He looks for his pitch on the inner third and punishes pitchers when possible.

