Giants insider shares feelings on Buster Posey era in light of Justin Verlander, Willy Adames acquisitions

The San Francisco Giants underwent a change in leadership of the front office chair last September. Buster Posey was elevated to the position of president of baseball operations for the Giants following the firing of Farhan Zaidi.

In his very first offseason, Posey made some headline-grabbing moves by signing Justin Verlander and Willy Adames. The 42-year-old returns to the mound on a one-year, $15 million deal. Meanwhile, the former Brewers star received a franchise record seven-year, $182 million contract.

Analyzing Posey's first offseason as the front office leader, insider Susan Slusser offered her take on MLB Network on Tuesday. She highlighted a deliberate shift toward fortifying the team’s defense and pitching depth.

"Well, Melanie, the Buster Posey era starts," Slusser said. "So almost anything the Giants do all season, one way or another, it's going to be interesting.

"I think he has talked about pitching and defense, which in a division with high-powered teams like the Dodgers, the Padres, and now the Diamondbacks, is probably the way to go. And maybe that's not that surprising from one of the great catchers of all time."

Slusser then went on to specifics highlighting the departure of Blake Snell leading them to sign the veteran Justin Verlander.

"One problem is they lose their probably best starter, Blake Snell," Slusser added.

"He opts out, goes to, of course, the Dodgers. So, the way they replace him is with Justin Verlander, who is 42, but he's one of the all-time undisputed greats. So, if he, you know, he's coming off a down season, he had some injuries, he's looked really strong this spring."

Buster Posey also secured Willy Adames to bolster their infield defense.

"So, they go out and sign Willie Adames, and that sort of changes things potentially," Slusser added. "They've got one of the best left sides in the game with Chapman and Adames and up the middle."

What did Buster Posey say after signing Justin Verlander?

Justin Verlander belonged to a generation when even Buster Posey faced him. While Posey has shifted from behind the plate to an executive role, Verlander is still not finished.

Verlander's enthusiasm even at this age was recommendable as the Giants president hailed his arrival in San Francisco.

"When we started having the conversation a couple of weeks ago, it was very evident just how motivated he is," Posey said. "You don't get to the level of greatness that he has accomplished in his career without having just the utmost fortitude and desire to be the best.

"When I think about pitchers of this generation, to me, Justin is at the top. For him to come to San Francisco and continue his career and build on (what is) already his Hall of Fame resume, it's very exciting for us."

For Verlander, this one-year deal gives him the opportunity to connect with young individuals and become a mentor to them. The glimpse of his mentorship was there for everyone to see when he closely watched the bullpen session of young Giants aces.

