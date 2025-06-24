Giants manager hints at new role for Rafael Devers amid injury comeback

Rafael Devers is now a member of the San Francisco Giants after he was moved in a blockbuster deal from the Boston Red Sox. Bob Melvin is now managing Devers with the Giants, but the superstar is already dealing with a minor health issue.
On Tuesday's edition of MLB Network, Melvin was asked about Devers' injury and if there are any limitations. Not only did the manager seem optimistic about Devers moving forward, but he also gave insight into a new plan.
"It's minor and it's getting better every day, so he's taking some ground balls over there," Melvin said. "He went first to home the other day, which looked pretty good. Concerned me a little bit, but it was great that he was able to go full out. So it's a minor issue, but it kind of plays into the defensive part."
Rafael Devers was a designated hitter for the Boston Red Sox, but he is expected to have a different role in San Francisco. Melvin spoke about how the injury will impact Devers' playing first base, a position he is not used to.
"At first base, you're stretching, you're doing things differently than you do at the other corner," Melvin added. "It's probably as far as getting ready to play first base, probably pushed back the timeline a little bit, but I think this week we ramp that up to try to get him ready. I think pretty soon he's probably ready to play first base."
Red Sox rookie shuts down rumored disagreement with Rafael Devers
Rafael Devers did not want to move to first base with the Boston Red Sox, but he is open to anything since being traded to the San Francisco Giants. Red Sox rookie Kristian Campbell was rumored to have upset Devers by volunteering to play first base, something that Campbell denied after the trade.
“Yeah, that was false," Campbell said on Friday. "First off, Rafi never came to me. I never had a problem with it. We were always cool. He's a great player and a great person. He's a very kind person and a good teammate.
"And second, I would say I never went to the rest house to play first base. They came to me and asked me if I could play first base because we didn’t have one at the time. That’s when Casas went down. And I said I would do it because it would make the team better and I would be willing to have a position. And that’s basically how it went down."
Devers will now try to help the Giants reach the postseason in the National League, while the Boston Red Sox have a new hole on their roster.