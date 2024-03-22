Giants News: Amir Garrett released despite spring training invitation, leaves team scrambling for left-handed relief options

On Thursday, the San Francisco Giants announced the release of veteran reliever Amir Garrett from his minor league deal, per Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle.

He was a non-roster invitee in the spring camp and wasn't going to make the Opening Day roster anyway. Moreover, his form this spring has been a concern. He allowed nine runs across 6.1 innings, giving up 13 hits and seven walks and recording three strikeouts.

However, Garrett's release also concerns the Giants, given their lack of depth in left-handed relieving options.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Taylor Rogers is the only confirmed left-handed bullpen option for the Giants. The other alternative, Erik Miller, was optioned, while Ethan Small is on the injured list due to a right oblique strain. Apart from them, there are no other alternatives on the 40-man roster.

If they look outside, they have up-and-coming Juan Sanchez, who has performed well in spring training. The 23-year-old has 11 strikeouts and two walks across nine innings pitched.

Ismael Munguia wins Giants' Nugent award after impressive spring training

Rookie outfielder Ismael Munguia has impressed in the clubhouse, getting voted for the prestigious Barney Nugent Award, which is bestowed each spring to players in their first spring camp and "exemplifies the San Francisco Giants spirit."

“They told me exactly what I did. My performance on the field, the energy that I bring in, and I could tell that I'm having a very good Spring Training myself,” Munguia said through Spanish interpreter Erwin Higueros. “It means a lot to be recognized.”

Expand Tweet

“As rookies go, he’s had a fantastic camp,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said. “Originally, I didn’t know how many at-bats he was going to get. ... He’s well-received here in camp and has earned all the reps he’s getting.”

Expand Tweet

Munguia has slashed .438/.486/.719 in 18 Cactus League games, with 14 runs, two home runs, eight RBIs and five stolen bases.

Despite an excellent spring, Munguia is not expected to make the Giants' Opening Day roster, with the likes of Jung Hoo Lee, Michael Conforto and Mike Yastrzemski expected to be in the outfield.

However, Munguia's preseason performance will go a long way toward making his case for major league promotion sometime this year.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.