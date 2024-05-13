Giants News: San Francisco reportedly reaches agreement with Dominican outfielder Jerar Encarnacion, per insider

It appears that Dominican outfielder Jerar Encarnacion will make his way back to an MLB franchise. According to MLB insider Mike Rodriguez, the San Francisco Giants have reached an agreement with the 26-year-old slugger, who will reportedly make his organizational debut in Triple-A.

"Breaking News: According to my sources in #Mexico, the San Francisco #Giants reached an agreement with #JerarEncanacion. Encarnacion has 18 HRs, a .381 batting average and an OPS of 1.495. In Mexico. He will start in AAA to see how he does and if he continues at that pace he will be promoted to the MLB. #mlb #Baseball" - @mikedeportes

The 26-year-old from Bayaguana, Dominican Republic has been electric this season with the Guerreros de Oaxaca of the Mexican League. Through 24 games this season, Jerar Encarnacion has posted an impressive .381 batting average with 18 home runs, 35 RBIs, and a pair of stolen bases.

This will be Encarnacion's second stint with a major league organization. The outfielder was a member of the Miami Marlins organization from 2016-2023, earning a brief run in the MLB. Encarnacion played 23 games for the Miami Marlins in 2022, posting a .182 batting average with 3 home runs and 14 RBIs.

Although Jerar Encarnacion's brief stint with the Miami Marlins left something to be desired, his gaudy numbers in the Mexican League this season make him an intriguing addition to the San Francisco Giants. It remains to be seen if he will reach the MLB for the club, however, if he can keep his momentum rolling, it might not be long before earning a promotion.

Jerar Encarnacion's reported signing comes during a difficult stint for the San Francisco Giants

Even though Encarnacion is expected to open in Triple-A, the San Francisco Giants may need him sooner rather than later if he can perform with his new club. Currently, the Giants sit 4th in the National League West with a 19-23 record, posting a 4-6 record over their last 10 games.

Encarncion's reported signing comes at a time when several injuries have marred the San Francisco Giants outfield. The club is currently without the likes of Michael Conforto, Jung Hoo Lee, Austin Slater, and Jorge Soler. These injuries have depleted the team's outfield and it could fast-track Encarnacion to the MLB if he keeps his momentum rolling along.

"Jung Hoo Lee exited today's game after appearing to injure himself on a collision with the center field wall" - @NBCSGiants

