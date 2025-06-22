San Francisco Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle has come under fire after his wife, Caroline Hjelle, accused him of abuse and abandonment.

Ad

In a video posted by Hjelle to TikTok, she claimed her husband had abandoned her and their two sons after she had found him to be unfaithful.

"When my MLB husband abandons us on Mothers' Day, a week after this, once I finally found out about his affairs and stopped putting up with his abuse, so I’ve been raising two boys alone," Caroline's post read.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot of Caroline Hjelle's post on TikTok (Image from - tiktok.com/Caroline Hjelle)

This is not the first time Caroline Hjelle has voiced concerns about issues in her marriage, having made similar TikTok posts calling out her husband in the past.

Ad

Sean Hjelle responded to the allegations on Saturday, revealing they are finalizing their divorce.

"I feel confident in saying that I will have one eventually,” Hjelle said. “I don’t have an exact timeline on that. But I would like to actually meet with the people that are handling the situation with me and for me before I actually make an official statement.”

Ad

San Francisco Giants respond to Sean Hjelle accusations

Addressing the controversial situation, a San Francisco Giants spokesperson said that the matter was under the jurisdiction of MLB, rather than the club.

"We are aware of these serious allegations. We have been in contact with MLB. These types of allegations fall under their jurisdiction and we won’t be commenting further," a Giants spokesperson said.

Ad

Giants manager Bob Melvin, when asked about Sean Hjelle's situation, also had something similar to say.

"Obviously we’re aware of it,” Melvin said. "He told me about it last night. We talked to MLB. At this point, it’s in their jurisdiction right now so I really can’t comment on it further.”

Sean Hjelle spotted in the San Francisco Giants dugout - Source: Getty

Despite all that has transpired off the field, Sean Hjelle still regularly reports to the Giants' clubhouse and remains open to pitch when called upon. He last pitched for the team in Friday's loss against the Boston Red Sox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More