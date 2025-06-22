San Francisco Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle has come under fire after his wife, Caroline Hjelle, accused him of abuse and abandonment.
In a video posted by Hjelle to TikTok, she claimed her husband had abandoned her and their two sons after she had found him to be unfaithful.
"When my MLB husband abandons us on Mothers' Day, a week after this, once I finally found out about his affairs and stopped putting up with his abuse, so I’ve been raising two boys alone," Caroline's post read.
This is not the first time Caroline Hjelle has voiced concerns about issues in her marriage, having made similar TikTok posts calling out her husband in the past.
Sean Hjelle responded to the allegations on Saturday, revealing they are finalizing their divorce.
"I feel confident in saying that I will have one eventually,” Hjelle said. “I don’t have an exact timeline on that. But I would like to actually meet with the people that are handling the situation with me and for me before I actually make an official statement.”
San Francisco Giants respond to Sean Hjelle accusations
Addressing the controversial situation, a San Francisco Giants spokesperson said that the matter was under the jurisdiction of MLB, rather than the club.
"We are aware of these serious allegations. We have been in contact with MLB. These types of allegations fall under their jurisdiction and we won’t be commenting further," a Giants spokesperson said.
Giants manager Bob Melvin, when asked about Sean Hjelle's situation, also had something similar to say.
"Obviously we’re aware of it,” Melvin said. "He told me about it last night. We talked to MLB. At this point, it’s in their jurisdiction right now so I really can’t comment on it further.”
Despite all that has transpired off the field, Sean Hjelle still regularly reports to the Giants' clubhouse and remains open to pitch when called upon. He last pitched for the team in Friday's loss against the Boston Red Sox.