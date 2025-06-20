Red Sox vs Giants: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 20, 2025

The Boston Red Sox take on the San Francisco Giants on Friday for the first of three games set to take place at Oracle Park.

Boston finds itself in fourth place in the AL East, with a 39-37 record, while San Francisco is second in the NL West, with a 42-33 record.

Let's take a look at the odds for this fixture and how the action might play out on the diamond.

Red Sox vs Giants prediction

Taking the mound for the visitors is righty Hunter Dobbins, who has been solid this year. At the moment, Dobbins is pitching with a 4-1 record, along with a 3.74 ERA and 42 strikeouts.

Hunter Dobbins in action against the New York Yankees - Source: Getty

At the plate, the likes of Jarren Duran, Carlos Narvaez, Ceddanne Rafaela and Trevor Story are players to keep an eye on.

For the hosts, it is Hayden Birdsong who makes his latest start. On paper, Birdsong has been marginally better than his counterpart, boasting a 3-1 record, along with a 2.79 ERA and 51 strikeouts.

Offensively, Jung Hoo Lee, Heliot Ramos, Wilmer Flores and Rafael Devers are the main men for the Giants.

Having been the more consistent team over the course of the season, and the pitching matchup also leaning slightly in the hosts' favor, San Francisco should be able to register an important win on Friday.

Prediction: Boston Red Sox 4, San Francisco Giants 5

Odds

Money Line: Boston Red Sox +107, San Francisco Giants -127

Run Line: Red Sox +1.5 (-196), San Francisco -1.5 (+146)

Total Runs: Over 6.5 (-192), Under 6.5 (+143)

Injury report

Red Sox injuries:

Alex Bregman: 10-day IL (Quad)

Wilyer Abreu: 10-day IL (Oblique)

Nick Burdi: 15-day IL (Knee)

Justin Slaten: 15-day IL (Shoulder)

Jordan Hicks: 15-day IL (Toe)

Liam Hendriks: 15-day IL (Hip)

Tanner Houck: 15-day IL (Flexor)

Triston Casas: 60-day IL (Knee)

Masataka Yoshida: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Josh Winckowski: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Kutter Crawford: 60-day IL (Knee)

Patrick Sandoval: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Chris Murphy: 60-day IL (Elbow)

San Francisco injuries:

Matt Chapman: 10-day IL (Hand)

Jerar Encarnación: 10-day IL (Oblique)

Tom Murphy: 60-day IL (Back)

Expert picks

The Giants have been much the better side this season, and having added one of the Red Sox's best players in Rafael Devers to their roster only a few days ago, the difference in quality between the two teams should pay dividends.

Money Line: San Francisco Giants -127

Run Line: Red Sox +1.5 (-192)

Total Runs: Over 6.5 (-192)

