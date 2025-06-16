"Rafael Devers was cancer in clubhouse"; "Red Sox suck" - Boston fans show their frustration after shocking trade to Giants

Despite all the drama, Rafael Devers was one of the Boston Red Sox's most productive hitters this season. For that reason, fans were shocked to learn that the Dominican was traded to NL West contenders the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.
What made the trade even more baffling for fans was the fact that Devers had signed a bumper ten-year, $313.5 million contract only two years ago, which would have kept him at the club through 2034. But now, it seems like he will enjoy the prime years of his career at Oracle Park instead of Fenway Park.
Speaking about how Devers' exit should be seen as an organizational failure by the Red Sox, insider Joon Lee took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his opinions shortly after the trade was confirmed.
"It’s insane that the Red Sox gave a long term deal to Rafael Devers in part because of the enormous backlash to the Mookie Betts trade, and this where the situation ends, with a shocking trade to the Giants. This is an organizational failure on so many fronts that Devers is gone," Lee wrote
Some fans seemed happy to see Devers leave, claiming that he was someone the Red Sox may be better off without in the long run.
"He wouldn't run full out to 1B, would sit down at the base whenever he slid in, didn't want to be a team leader even with his seniority in the clubhouse, he was cancer in the clubhouse & team will be better with him gone," a fan wrote
"Devers wanted out of boston and he was not a team player." another fan posted
"It isn't any such thing. Devers did not hold up his end of the bargain. He's a bad teammate who refuses to do what's best for the team and sets a terrible example for the young stars. Breslow made the tough but correct decision," another fan replied
Other fans, meanwhile, expressed their frustration towards the Red Sox for letting a player of Devers' quality walk.
"Sox Suck," another fan responded
"First it was Mookie, just as fans are getting over that, they trade away Devers….it seems ownership/management have a total disconnect with fans," another fan commented
"Now we can expect the big 3 traded in their primes since it's just a regular thing now for this ownership," another fan shared
Rafael Devers' addition to the Giants makes NL West even more competitive
The Giants' acquisition of hitter Rafael Devers is set to make the NL West division, comprising the LA Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies, even more of a force to be reckoned with.
As of now, the Giants (41-31) sit second in the division, trailing 2024 World Series winners, the Dodgers (43-29), by two games. The Padres are third with a 39-31 record and the Diamondbacks are fourth with a 36-35 record.