The baseball community has finally received some clarity on where Shohei Ohtani could end up next year.

The saga surrounding Ohtani's next contract has been dragging on for well over a year now. The Japanese superstar signed a one-year, $30 million extension with the Los Angeles Angels in October 2022. We are fast approaching the final stages of the contract and the vultures are circling.

According to a recent article in the New York Post by Jon Heyman, there are three teams in pole position to secure the signature of baseball's most sought-after free agent. All three teams are West Coast organizations and all three teams are based in California.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

SF Giants on NBCS @NBCSGiants



nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/san-franci… The Giants are viewed as one of the three major players for Shohei Ohtani The Giants are viewed as one of the three major players for Shohei Ohtani 👀nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/san-franci…

San Francisco Giants fans took to Twitter to debate whether there is any possibility of their team signing one of the greatest baseball players of our generation.

Mr. Frodo @MikehassmallCoq @NBCSGiants We’ve been through this with Harper, Stanton, and Judge lol it ain’t happening he’s probably a Dodger, or he’s staying with the Angels. @NBCSGiants We’ve been through this with Harper, Stanton, and Judge lol it ain’t happening he’s probably a Dodger, or he’s staying with the Angels.

Ashkon @ashkonmusic @NBCSGiants Feel like Ohtani could legitimately revitalize the whole city @NBCSGiants Feel like Ohtani could legitimately revitalize the whole city

LividChris @LividChris @NBCSGiants We're not doing this 2 seasons in a row @NBCSGiants We're not doing this 2 seasons in a row

Bobby Nakamoto @bobbynakamoto @NBCSGiants The Giants are viewed as the team Shohei Ohtani will use to leverage a bigger bag from another team @NBCSGiants The Giants are viewed as the team Shohei Ohtani will use to leverage a bigger bag from another team 👀

WTC @FormerlyWTC @NBCSGiants We all know it ain’t gonna happen but we’ll get to hear all about how they were “in the mix” or some similar fodder. @NBCSGiants We all know it ain’t gonna happen but we’ll get to hear all about how they were “in the mix” or some similar fodder.

Bay Area fans remain skeptical about the latest rumors linking the 2021 MVP to San Francisco. This fanbase has been burned before most recently with Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa. Judge and Correa were announced as Giants players before ending up with the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins.

The club was also linked to Bryce Harper before his move to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The San Francisco Giants are one of the leaders in the race to sign Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels looks on during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

The contract for Shohei Ohtani will likely shatter the current MLB record that was signed by Mike Trout in 2019. Some analysts predict it could go as high as $500-$600 million. That means only a handful of teams will be capable of signing the highly-rated player.

The Giants have shown the willingness to spend big if they find the right man.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels were named as the two other teams in the running for the two-way phenom. The Dodgers cleared out several highly-paid players over the offseason leading to speculation that they will make a move for Ohtani. Ohtani could also decide to extend his deal in Anaheim, where he has been since joining the MLB in 2018.

It is rumored that Ohtani would prefer to remain on the West Coast. That, combined with his pricey salary demands places the Angels, Dodgers and Giants as favorites to sign the superstar.

Poll : 0 votes