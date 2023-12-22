"Giants will suck forever" "Why is there even a season?" - Giants fans dismayed as team reportedly out of the bidding for Yoshinobu Yamamoto

On Thursday, the San Francisco Giants were reportedly informed that they were out of the running for the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes. While he has yet to make a decision, Insiders expect him to sign with either of the New York teams or the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This is yet another big-time free agent the team has missed out on. In recent years, they have been unable to sign Bryce Harper, Carlos Correa and Aaron Judge.

It is unfortunate news for San Francisco fans. They were hoping the team could bring in Yoshinobu Yamamoto but they will likely pivot to other frontline starters in the open market.

While San Francisco recently signed Korean star Jung Hoo Lee, fans do not see that as being enough. They are tired of losing out on players to the big three, that is, the Yankees, Dodgers and Mets.

"No one wants to sign with San Francisco until it gets cleaned up.. Giants will suck forever then!" one fan posted.

"At this point, why is there even a season? Lol. Just start with the World Series between the Yankees and Dodgers and save us 6 months of time" another fan posted.

Giants fans are preparing themselves for a lackluster season. Their roster has to be better for a team that competes in the same division as the Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Padres:

Fans are starting to question the president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi. They do not believe he has done a good job lately with the organization.

After being told they would not sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto, where do the Giants pivot?

World Baseball Classic Semifinals: Mexico v Japan

The Giants are expected to make a few more moves before Opening Day. After learning that they are out of the running in the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes, they could turn their attention to other top-rated free agents.

Blake Snell is somebody who the team could try to target. However, he is coming off a Cy Young year, and multiple teams have been after the hard-throwing lefty. He will likely come off the board after Yamamoto makes a decision.

Another player the team could target is Matt Chapman. Chapman would not only help the club out offensively but would be an upgrade at third base. He is regarded as one of the most elite third basemen in the game and would arguably be a great fit in San Francisco.

