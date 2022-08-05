"Giants are the worst team in the MLB by far and it’s not even funny" "An absolute joke" - San Francisco Giants fans frustrated after the Dodgers sweep four-game series

Nothing seems to be going the way of the San Francisco Giants right now. They lost for the fourth straight game to the Los Angeles Dodgers, this time falling 5-3 on Thursday night, as LA completed a four-game sweep.

The Dodgers have won eight consecutive times against the Giants, matching their longest streak in franchise history. This was their first four-game sweep in San Francisco since 1977.

"FINAL: Dodgers 5, #SFGiants 3" - San Francisco Giants

Since the All-Star break, the Giants have dropped 12 of their last 15 games - the worst run by any major league team.

Naturally, fans of the San Francisco Giants are absolutely livid following another lackluster performance. The pressure keeps mounting more and more on Giants’ President of Baseball Operations, Farhan Zaidi.

@SFGiants Giants are the worst team in the MLB by far and it's not even funny.

Gavin Lux's one-run RBI drove home Max Muncy to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. The Giants’ newly-acquired utility man J.D. Davis replied with a two-run homer to put them 2-1 ahead in the bottom second.

Mookie Betts put the Dodgers back in front with a three-run homer in the fourth - his 25th of the year. Trea Turner added his 18th homer of the campaign in the seventh to stretch the Dodgers’ lead to 5-2. For obvious reasons, Dodgers fans were having a field day on Twitter.

Giants first baseman Brandon Belt scored off Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel in the ninth to rubber-stamp the 5-3 scoreline.

Bad day turns worse after referee ejects San Francisco Giants skipper Gabe Kapler

As if losing and getting swept by the Dodgers wasn’t enough, the Giants’ outing took a turn for the worse. Skipper Gabe Kapler was ejected from the sidelines after a heated exchange with home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi.

The root cause behind the argument was some hand-gesture appropriation by San Francisco reliever Jarlín García.

After striking out James Outman in the sixth, García curled his fist near his head, mirroring a Mookie Betts celebration.

Betts roared back and confronted Garcia. Umpire Cuzzi addressed Kapler following the episode. His words struck a nerve with the usually calm Giants skipper, causing Kapler to react the way he did. This was Kapler’s first sending off in his Giants tenure.

“I didn’t articulate myself well at the time, but the conversation was basically: that wasn’t OK, that behavior wasn’t OK, and obviously I took exception to being scolded in front of our dugout about how to approach and address our players — which I had done and I would do no matter what, so we didn’t really need any prompting there,” Kapler explained.

The Giants will be traveling to Oakland next, where they will face the Athletics in the latest installment of the Bay Bridge Series.

