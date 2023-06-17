Gio Urshela Injury Update: Health status and expected recovery period for Angels outfielder 

Gio Urshela of the Los Angeles Angels has recently sustained an injury. It occurred during the first inning of their game against the Texas Rangers.

Gio Urshela sustained this injury when he tried to beat out a double play. However, he stumbled awkwardly on the first base and fell. He was checked by a trainer for some time. Later, it was found that he was suffering from a hip issue and was on crutches. He was supposed to be evaluated in Kansas where the Angels travelled after the game.

Sam Blum @SamBlum3 Gio Urshela is on crutches, Phil Nevin said. Injured his hip. No IL move yet, but sounds like a distinct possibility.



Anthony Rendon is getting images on his wrist done tomorrow. Gio Urshela is on crutches, Phil Nevin said. Injured his hip. No IL move yet, but sounds like a distinct possibility. Anthony Rendon is getting images on his wrist done tomorrow.

Later, it was found out that Urshela has suffered from a left pelvis fracture. Accordingly, he was placed on a 10-day IL by the team.

Pelvis fracture is a serious issue. If it is normal, it can heal within eight to twelve weeks. However, serious injuries require surgery and after that patients are not allowed to walk for six to ten weeks. They have to use crutches or walkers for the same. Based on this information, it can be said that Gio Urshela might require more than 10 days to recover completely and return to the team.

The Angels have already called up Michael Stefanic from Triple-A Salt Lake as a replacement for Urshela.

Gio Urshela's injury history

Gio Urshela is a veteran baseball player, having played for a variety of teams. However, he has also been sidelined by injuries during his career. Here is a list of injuries suffered by this 31-year-old outfielder:

March 26, 2018 - Strained right hamstring injury

May 8, 2019 - Leg injury

May 19, 2019 - Groin injury

August 5, 2019 - Soreness

August 28, 2019 - Groin injury

September 24, 2019 - Hand injury

September 29, 2019 - Ankle injury

August 29, 2020 - Elbow injury

September 4, 2020 - Elbow injury

April 9, 2021 - Undisclosed injury

April 22, 2021 - Back injury

May 6, 2021 - Knee injury

June 22, 2021 - Leg injury

July 16, 2021 - Covid-19

July 31, 2021 - Hamstring injury

September 3, 2021 - Hand injury

June 4, 2022 - Foot injury

July 9, 2022 - Knee injury

August 6, 2022 - Ankle injury

June 9, 2023 - Back injury

June 12, 2023 - Back injury

June 15, 2023 - Left pelvis fracture

The Angels will be hoping for Urshela to make a comeback soon.

