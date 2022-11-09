The Atlanta Braves have two rookie players nominated for the National League Rookie of the Year award and their fans could not be more thrilled. The two players named as finalists for the award are pitcher Spencer Strider and centerfielder Michael Harris. After a tremendous season from each of them, they are both deserving of the prestigious award.

Having two rookies as finalists for the award truly shows how excellent the Braves organization is at scouting talent. Not only were these two MLB ready, they contributed at the highest level in their very first season. Most teams would be thrilled to have one rookie of this caliber, let alone two. Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals is the third finalist to win the award.

The Atlanta Braves announced the two finalists for the award via Twitter.

Many Braves fans believe that both of their rookies are deserving of the award, and it is tough to argue with them. Strider pitched for an incredible 2.67 ERA and had 202 strikeouts in the season. Harris hit a batting average of .297 and had 19 home runs. Both players were integral to their team's success, making it very difficult to choose between them.

Having two rookies nominated for this award speaks to the excellence of the Atlanta Braves as an organization. Not only are they a team loaded with stars capable of winning now, they have a terrific young core. They are a team that is built to win forever, and this pair of rookies are a big part of why.

The race between Harris and Strider is extremely close and could easily go either way. Some may give Strider the edge due to the increased value of a starting pitcher. Others will give it to Harris for his tremendous abilities in both defense and offense. Regardless, everyone agrees that the Atlanta Braves have two young studs on their roster.

The Braves are not too far removed from being World Series champions, and these rookies could help them get back to those heights soon.

The Atlanta Braves have one of the best rosters in the MLB

Every year it seems like the Braves are able to attract new talent to join their star studded team. They have an incredible track record of signing players to team-friendly deals that allow them to sign even more talented players.

This excellence in the front office, paired with great coaching and player development, makes the Braves one of the best franchises in baseball.

