"Give them credit for the empire they've created" - Former All-Star lauds Los Angeles Dodgers' 'incredible' offseason business

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been a dominant force in Major League Baseball over the last decade, consistently winning division titles and making postseason appearances every year.

Former All-Star pitcher Brad Lidge recently appeared on MLB Network Radio and expressed his admiration for the Dodgers’ winning formula. He admired their offseason moves and ability to attract top players, building an incredible roster.

This has indeed formed a winning culture and the team has managed to attract incredible talents like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Teoscar Hernández, and more this offseason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Dodgers have done, an incredible job this off season," Lidge said. "That's thanks to Dave Roberts and Everybody else at the front office. It's unfair a little bit. Okay, we hear your complaints financially a little bit, but give them credit for the empire they have created for the Ways that they have demonstrated over the last decade."\

Despite criticisms from fans of other teams about the financial impact of the Dodgers' offseason operations, Lidge believes baseball fans and enthusiasts should give the Dodgers credit for their efforts.

Los Angeles Dodgers Winning Formula

The acquisition of Shohei Ohtani is undoubtedly the Dodgers’ headline act this offseason. This move not only added a prominent star to their roster but also set a paradigm that attracted other talented players to join the team.

As per Lidge, the recent acquisition of Teoscar Hernández is one of the examples of the Dodgers’ strategic expertise in contract negotiations. Structuring contracts effectively in baseball not only attracts top-tier talents but also sends a strong message to the rest of the league.

As the off-season unfolds and teams make strategic moves to reinforce their rosters, the Dodgers will stand out, as they have built an empire that will continue to make a mark in baseball history.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.