"Give us babysitters, and watch us twerk" - Lance Lynn's stylish wife Dymin steals spotlight at 'Friendsgiving' party in shimmering ensemble

RHP Lance Lynn and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed a $10 million, one-year contract. The veteran played for the Dodgers for his 2023 season before deciding to explore the waters of free agency once more.

Lynn's wife Dymin recently celebrated 'Friendsgiving' and posted stunning pictures of herself in a shimmering outfit, which also featured her friends. In one of her clips, she's seen enjoying her glittery ensemble while she poses for the camera and in the other, she's seen having fun with her pals.

"Friendsgiving… aka give us babysitters and watch us twerk," she captioned her post.

Lance Lynn's wife Dymin supported his decision

Lynn's wife Dymin recently voiced her steadfast support for the LA Dodgers after the team's elimination from the NLDS. This summer, Lance Lynn left the Dodgers as a free agent and will rejoin his old team, the St. Louis Cardinals.

Following the Dodgers' devastating NLDS defeat to the Diamondbacks, Dymin Lynn revealed her passion for the team on Instagram with a touching statement:

"Even though this season didn’t end like we all wanted, we both feel so proud and blessed to even be apart of such an amazing organization. ... We don’t know where we’ll be next year, but I can confidently say that I will always be a Dodger fan"

Lance Lynn wed Dynim Hayes, his longtime love, on Jan.18, 2020, in Tennessee's gorgeous Graystone Quarry. The pair had been dating for three years and have four kids together.

During his stellar career, Lynn has demonstrated his abilities while playing for a number of clubs, including the Chicago White Sox, Minnesota Twins, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees.

Lynn was notably involved in the 2011 World Series title win of the St. Louis Cardinals. Due to his extraordinary skills, he has also been selected to play in two MLB All-Star Games: the most recent one being in 2021.

