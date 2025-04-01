"Giving birth is no joke" - Shane Bieber's wife Kara gets honest about the 'brutal' side of motherhood

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber welcomed his son Kav McClain Bieber on March 14 with his wife Kara Maxine Bieber. The couple attended the University of California, Santa Barbara, and tied the knot in Malibu, California, on Jan. 21, 2023.

Throughout her pregnancy, Kara made sure to update her followers and has also at times answered the queries of fellow mothers.

On Monday, almost half a month after she gave birth, Kara interacted with her followers on social media. One user asked about her motherhood thus far. She spoke about her postpartum experience, admitting that childbirth is "no joke."

"Other than experiencing the greatest love & having a whole new outlook & purpose in life – it ain’t easy, and it’s not supposed to be!" Kara wrote. "Giving birth is no joke. They say it’s the closest you’ll get to heaven for a reason."

Kara also mentioned that three to five days after delivery are the toughest since mothers have to go through hormone fluctuations.

"Brutal!! What helped me is identifying and talking about it with SB + family," she added. "I’m only 2-ish weeks PP & every day is different. We’re leaning on each other and soaking up every second because I know how fast it goes by."

Kara's Instagram story

Shane Bieber's wife Kara drops a heartfelt post after becoming a mother to Kav

Shane Bieber and Kara announced their pregnancy in October, followed by revealing the gender of the baby in February. On March 17, Kara dropped a heartfelt post of her baby from the hospital.

"We can’t possibly put into words how much we love our little man, Kav McClain Bieber 🤎 He joined us on March 14th with 8lbs 7oz of chunky perfection. God is so good," she wrote in the caption.

In the first photo, Kav was seen wearing a onesie with his name inscribed on the pocket side. In another photo, Kara was seen feeding her son while relaxing on a bed. In another photo, Bieber was seen relaxing his kid over his chest while he sat in a chair.

Expect more heartwarming posts to come along as Shane and Kara experience their journey as parents for the first time.

