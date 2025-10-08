“Glad he booed himself!” “Nick Castellanos will be quickly forgotten” - Fans clash over Bryce Harper’s “pandering” take on Phillies booing culture

The Philadelphia Phillies arrived in the division series on the back of their NL East triumph during the regular season. However, the Phillies failed to make the home advantage count against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Phillies lost the first two games of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park. With the Phillies struggling at home, the Philadelphia crowd booed some of their own players to vent their frustration.

Two-time MVP Bryce Harper understood the frustration of the fans.

"We’ve got some of the best fans in baseball and they make me play better, so I enjoy it,” Harper said. “They show up for us every day. They spend their hard-earned dollar to come watch us play; they expect greatness out of us and I expect greatness out of myself and my teammates as well.”

Harper's comment divided fans on social media.

"I’m glad he booed himself when he swung himself out of a walk."

"I grew up in Philly. Our sports teams are our children and sometimes we think the kids need a kick in the butt. Hence the Boos. If you are not part of our family never disrespect our kids or you will get your ass kicked! This is the Philly way!"

"Here come the pandering from Bryce so he doesn’t get criticized."

"They sent Nick out as the sacrificial lamb and now they're sending Bryce out to be the hero...not slick."

"Been waiting for him to “play better” since Game 5 of the 23 NLCS."

Nick Castellanos weighed in on criticism from home fans during NLDS clash against Dodgers

Veteran Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos started a late rally with his two-run double in the ninth inning of NLDS Game 2 to bring Philadelphia within one run of the Dodgers. However, the Dodgers held to register a 4-3 win. The All-Star infielder weighed in on the booking from fans in Game 2.

"I think that the stadium is alive on both sides, right?” Castellanos said. “When the game is going good, it’s wind at our back, but when the game is not going good, it’s wind in our face. The environment can be with us, and the environment can be against us.”

Bryce Harper & Co. will be at Dodger Stadium for a do-or-die Game 3 of the NLDS.

