The Los Angeles Angels' superstar, Shohei Ohtani, has fought through a grueling season and is feeling the effects of playing in 133 games this year. The fact that he pitches and hits makes his job even more challenging and strenuous.

Ohtani has experienced cramping, was unable to pitch due to a finger blister, and recently tore his ACL, which means he cannot pitch for the rest of the season.

Angels GM Perry Minasian was asked about the situation and made it clear that the decision lies with Shohei Ohtani.

"He's playing until he tells us he's not," said Minasian

Despite the elbow injury, Ohtani continues to impress on the offensive front. The left-handed hitter went 3-5 with a double and two RBIs against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. He added another hit and an RBI the following day. Last night against the Oakland Athletics, he added another double and a run.

Ohtani's UCL tear means that it is possible that the Japanese star will have to undergo his second career Tommy John surgery.

Shohei Ohtani is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2023 season

Ohtani continues to push his body despite the fact that he is in a contract year. The 29-year-old is in the final months of a one-year, $30 million deal with the Angels. Another injury setback could have major repercussions on his next contract.

The decision by Ohtani to continue playing is puzzling considering the Angels' slim chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Phil Nevin's team is currently 12.5 games behind the first-place Seattle Mariners in the division. They are 11.5 games out of the wild card race.

The Angels have cleared out several of their star players in the hopes of lowering their payroll. A confirmation from the club that they will likely miss out on the postseason for a ninth straight season.

Shohei Ohtani is a shoo-in for the 2023 AL MVP and his next contract will likely be an MLB record deal. Some experts believe it could hit as high as $500-$600 million. Ohtani's efforts to contribute to his team are noble but at this stage of the season, it is important he focuses on his health.