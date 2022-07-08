“Go ahead and give him the NL Rookie of the Year,” “Spencer Strider is must-see TV” - Atlanta Braves fans heap praise on starter Spencer Strider after he strikes out 9 Cardinals batters in 3 innings

Atlanta Braves starter Spencer Strider was as dominant as it gets tonight versus the St. Louis Cardinals.
In the game's first three innings, Strider took care of every single out his team needed. He struck out nine batters from the first through third inning.
The home crowd at Truist Park loved it. As he tacked on the Ks, fans rose from their seats to shout and applaud.
By the time Strider was in the third inning and already had six strikeouts, Braves fans were ecstatic. And by the time he recorded his ninth strikeout, there wasn't a Braves fan at Truist Park still in their seat.
Strider's dominance tied an MLB record for most straight strikeouts to start a game. Most pitchers just look to record outs without caring much how they come. Recording more than one strikeout per inning is respectable for most. Striking out the side from time to time is a tendency for elites.
However, striking out the side three times in a row is simply unheard of. Spencer Strider is just 23 years old. Heading into this game, he had thrown just 59.2 innings this season and had recorded an astounding 90 strikeouts. His strikeouts per nine innings average was a phenomenal 13.6.
After this game, it's going to be much better.
Braves fans are going crazy for Strider. Luckily, they'll be watching him for a long time. He's under the team's control until 2028.
MLB Twitter sounded off in response to his dominance tonight.
MLB Twitter reacts to Spencer Strider's performance for Atlanta Braves versus the St. Louis Cardinals
Spencer Strider's WHIP was a clean 1.006 this season over his first 60 innings of work.
At just 23 years old, the sky is the limit for Strider. He could be one of the league's best pitchers in the future.
The one downside to Strider's high strikeout totals tonight was the high pitch count that went along with it.
Strider was giving the Cardinals healthy doses of fastballs tonight.
Strider's fastball is so good that it often touches triple digits in velocity.
Sadly, the Braves couldn't give Strider the run support to go along with his strikeouts.
At the time of writing, the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals are tied 1-1 in the seventh inning.