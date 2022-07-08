“Go ahead and give him the NL Rookie of the Year,” “Spencer Strider is must-see TV” - Atlanta Braves fans heap praise on starter Spencer Strider after he strikes out 9 Cardinals batters in 3 innings

Atlanta Braves starter Spencer Strider was as dominant as it gets tonight versus the St. Louis Cardinals.

In the game's first three innings, Strider took care of every single out his team needed. He struck out nine batters from the first through third inning.

The home crowd at Truist Park loved it. As he tacked on the Ks, fans rose from their seats to shout and applaud.

By the time Strider was in the third inning and already had six strikeouts, Braves fans were ecstatic. And by the time he recorded his ninth strikeout, there wasn't a Braves fan at Truist Park still in their seat.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Spencer Strider has 9 strikeouts through 3 innings Spencer Strider has 9 strikeouts through 3 innings 🔥 https://t.co/lfyAt1CREY

Strider's dominance tied an MLB record for most straight strikeouts to start a game. Most pitchers just look to record outs without caring much how they come. Recording more than one strikeout per inning is respectable for most. Striking out the side from time to time is a tendency for elites.

However, striking out the side three times in a row is simply unheard of. Spencer Strider is just 23 years old. Heading into this game, he had thrown just 59.2 innings this season and had recorded an astounding 90 strikeouts. His strikeouts per nine innings average was a phenomenal 13.6.

After this game, it's going to be much better.

Jaylon T. Thompson @jaylonthompson Go ahead and give Spencer Strider the NL Rookie of the Year. Go ahead and give Spencer Strider the NL Rookie of the Year. 🔥🔥

Braves fans are going crazy for Strider. Luckily, they'll be watching him for a long time. He's under the team's control until 2028.

Joe Will @SuperWillSports Spencer Strider is must see TV! Spencer Strider is must see TV!

MLB Twitter sounded off in response to his dominance tonight.

MLB Twitter reacts to Spencer Strider's performance for Atlanta Braves versus the St. Louis Cardinals

Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider owned a 2.87 earned-run average heading into tonight's game

Spencer Strider's WHIP was a clean 1.006 this season over his first 60 innings of work.

alCapp @al5252 @TalkinBaseball_ This kid is just straight gas! I can’t stand the Braves, but make sure I check out his starts. @TalkinBaseball_ This kid is just straight gas! I can’t stand the Braves, but make sure I check out his starts.

At just 23 years old, the sky is the limit for Strider. He could be one of the league's best pitchers in the future.

The one downside to Strider's high strikeout totals tonight was the high pitch count that went along with it.

c2chee @coochwastaken @TalkinBaseball_ If only the pitch count wasn’t that high @TalkinBaseball_ If only the pitch count wasn’t that high

Strider was giving the Cardinals healthy doses of fastballs tonight.

Strider's fastball is so good that it often touches triple digits in velocity.

The Cycle Baseball Podcast @Cycle_Baseball The first 9 outs for the Braves tonight vs the Red Birds we’re all strike outs. 9 Ks! Spencer Strider you are ridiculous! Last person to do that was Pablo Lopez of the Marlins. Vs who? That’s right the Atlanta Braves. Cards up 1-0 on the Braves after a Pujols sac fly. The first 9 outs for the Braves tonight vs the Red Birds we’re all strike outs. 9 Ks! Spencer Strider you are ridiculous! Last person to do that was Pablo Lopez of the Marlins. Vs who? That’s right the Atlanta Braves. Cards up 1-0 on the Braves after a Pujols sac fly.

Sadly, the Braves couldn't give Strider the run support to go along with his strikeouts.

Pessimistic Sports Fan @SportsStink Braves offense and bullpen about to ruin another ace performance by Spencer Strider. How pathetic Braves offense and bullpen about to ruin another ace performance by Spencer Strider. How pathetic

At the time of writing, the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals are tied 1-1 in the seventh inning.

