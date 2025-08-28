“Go after him!” - Marlins broadcaster frustrated by Ronald Acuna Jr.’s reserved reaction after hit by pitch, benches clear over controversial call

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was left fuming after the former MVP was hit by a pitch in the series finale against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.The 2023 National League MVP was struck by Ryan Gusto’s 93.3 mph sinker on his left arm in the third inning. Ronald Acuna Jr. was incensed by Gusto's pitch and was involved in a verbal exchange with the Marlins starter as both benches cleared.The Braves star was seen arguing after both teams received warnings from the umpires. With Acuna still frustrated with the hit, a Marlins broadcaster said the Braves outfielder should have charged Gutso to confront him&quot;If you are that mad, charge him. If you are that mad, go after him,&quot; the broadcaster said.The hit-by-pitch came after Braves infielder Matt Olson's two-run home run to give Atlanta a 3-0 lead at loanDepot park.While the teams only received a warning after the altercation, Braves manager Brian Snitker wanted Ryan Gusto to be tossed from the game. However, the Braves manager was ejected by the umpires for protesting the decision, his 22nd of his career and second of the season.&quot;I threw a sinker in,” Gusto clarified after the game. “It obviously ran off a little bit too far in real time. It looked like he kind of just dropped his hand or elbow right into the pitch. It looked like he got out of the way, and then at the last second, just moved into it, which is what I was trying to tell him when he was staring me down.”The Braves won 12-1 on the night, scoring 23 runs in the last two games to claim the series.