  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “Go home A-Rod, you’re drunk” - Fans react to Alex Rodriguez’s bold take on the Shohei Ohtani-Vladimir Guerrero Jr. World Series showdown

“Go home A-Rod, you’re drunk” - Fans react to Alex Rodriguez’s bold take on the Shohei Ohtani-Vladimir Guerrero Jr. World Series showdown

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 21, 2025 08:34 GMT
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. set to face the Dodgers led by Shohei Ohtani (Source: Imagn)

The Toronto Blue Jays came back to win their two home games at the Rogers Centre on Monday to win the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners. Their star infielder, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., was adjudged the ALCS MVP.

Ad

In the seven games, Vladdy went 10-for-26 with 3 RBIs, which were 3 solo home runs for a 1.330 OPS. On Fox's postgame broadcast, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez hyped the matchup between the Blue Jays and the Dodgers as a clash between Guerrero and NLCS MVP-winner Shohei Ohtani.

“It should be a dream World Series," Rodriguez said. "You have the best team in the world in the Dodgers and this is the healthiest this team has had in the last eight-nine years, the best they have been."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"This team has the best athlete in the world in Shohei Ohtani, and the Blue Jays have the best hitter in Vladimir Guerrero Jr."
Ad

Fans disregarded Alex Rodriguez's take, unwilling to accept the Blue Jays' first baseman as the best hitter in baseball, claiming Yankees' Aaron Judge as superior.

Here are a few reactions:

"Go home Arod, you’re drunk," a fan said.
Ad
"Vlad is a great baseball player but he’s not the best hitter in baseball," a fan wrote.
Ad
"With all due respect. Aaron Judge is a superior hitter," a fan commented.
Ad
"Arod is such a corporate shill," another fan said.
Ad
"As a Dodger fan Vladdy is great but the best hitter is Judge lol," a fan added.
Ad
"Arod is a clown. The hitter in the world is Judge and best overall is Ohtani. There is zero argument over that," a fan trolled.
Ad

If not the best hitter, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been the hottest this postseason. In 11 games, he is hitting at .442 with a 1.440 OPS. But he will be up against a Dodgers pitching staff that restricted their NLCS opponents, the Milwaukee Brewers to just 15 hits and 4 home runs, in a sweep.

Part of that pitching staff was Ohtani, who went 6.0 scoreless innings in Game 4 on Friday, to give his team a 5-1 win. The Japanese superstar also hit three solo home runs in three at-bats.

Ad

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ready for the Dodgers challenge

After the game, an emotional Vladimir Guerrero Jr., born in Montreal, challenged himself and his teammates to win the World Series ring for Canada.

“I was born here,” Guerrero said through interpreter Hector Lebron. “I grew up in the Dominican, and then from the moment that I signed here, that I knew I was going to be here my entire career, I knew that somehow I had to make all the fans, the entire country, proud of me, of my team. And like I always say, my challenge is to bring the World Series here back to Canada.”

The Blue Jays will have the home-team advantage. The first leg will be played in Toronto, before the teams head to the West Coast for the Los Angeles leg, before returning to Toronto for the final two games, if needed.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by R. Nikhil Parshy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications