“Go home A-Rod, you’re drunk” - Fans react to Alex Rodriguez’s bold take on the Shohei Ohtani-Vladimir Guerrero Jr. World Series showdown

The Toronto Blue Jays came back to win their two home games at the Rogers Centre on Monday to win the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners. Their star infielder, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., was adjudged the ALCS MVP.In the seven games, Vladdy went 10-for-26 with 3 RBIs, which were 3 solo home runs for a 1.330 OPS. On Fox's postgame broadcast, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez hyped the matchup between the Blue Jays and the Dodgers as a clash between Guerrero and NLCS MVP-winner Shohei Ohtani.“It should be a dream World Series,&quot; Rodriguez said. &quot;You have the best team in the world in the Dodgers and this is the healthiest this team has had in the last eight-nine years, the best they have been.&quot;&quot;This team has the best athlete in the world in Shohei Ohtani, and the Blue Jays have the best hitter in Vladimir Guerrero Jr.&quot;Fans disregarded Alex Rodriguez's take, unwilling to accept the Blue Jays' first baseman as the best hitter in baseball, claiming Yankees' Aaron Judge as superior.Here are a few reactions:&quot;Go home Arod, you’re drunk,&quot; a fan said.Jason @NosajF518LINK@MLBONFOX @AROD Go home Arod, you’re drunk&quot;Vlad is a great baseball player but he’s not the best hitter in baseball,&quot; a fan wrote.Courtside Commentary @CourtsidecomLINK@MLBONFOX @AROD Vlad is a great baseball player but he’s not the best hitter in baseball&quot;With all due respect. Aaron Judge is a superior hitter,&quot; a fan commented.Keeping IT 💯 @MortgageSense83LINK@MLBONFOX @AROD With all due respect. Aaron Judge is a superior hitter.&quot;Arod is such a corporate shill,&quot; another fan said.Bing Bong Bubba @UncleBubba_88LINK@MLBONFOX @AROD Arod is such a corporate shill&quot;As a Dodger fan Vladdy is great but the best hitter is Judge lol,&quot; a fan added.J.M @JRULES0LINK@MLBONFOX @AROD As a Dodger fan Vladdy is great but the best hitter is Judge lol&quot;Arod is a clown. The hitter in the world is Judge and best overall is Ohtani. There is zero argument over that,&quot; a fan trolled.Mikey @Mick13lLINK@MLBONFOX @AROD Arod is a clown. The hitter in the world is Judge and best overall is Ohtani. There is zero argument over that.If not the best hitter, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been the hottest this postseason. In 11 games, he is hitting at .442 with a 1.440 OPS. But he will be up against a Dodgers pitching staff that restricted their NLCS opponents, the Milwaukee Brewers to just 15 hits and 4 home runs, in a sweep.Part of that pitching staff was Ohtani, who went 6.0 scoreless innings in Game 4 on Friday, to give his team a 5-1 win. The Japanese superstar also hit three solo home runs in three at-bats. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ready for the Dodgers challengeAfter the game, an emotional Vladimir Guerrero Jr., born in Montreal, challenged himself and his teammates to win the World Series ring for Canada. “I was born here,” Guerrero said through interpreter Hector Lebron. “I grew up in the Dominican, and then from the moment that I signed here, that I knew I was going to be here my entire career, I knew that somehow I had to make all the fans, the entire country, proud of me, of my team. And like I always say, my challenge is to bring the World Series here back to Canada.”The Blue Jays will have the home-team advantage. The first leg will be played in Toronto, before the teams head to the West Coast for the Los Angeles leg, before returning to Toronto for the final two games, if needed.