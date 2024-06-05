“GOAT is back” “This kids going to be good” – Yankees fans hyped as Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole dominates first rehab start

New York Yankees ace and reigning American League Cy Young award winner Gerrit Cole is making his return. Cole, who has been sidelined by nerve inflammation in his right elbow since Spring Training, made his first minor-league rehab start on Tuesday.

Cole made the most of his first rehab start, going 3.1 innings, and giving up zero runs on two hits while striking out five batters. He was scheduled to throw 45 pitches and will get stretched out a little more during his next start.

Cole looked comfortable out there on the mound after spending the beginning of the season on the IL. He was able to get his fastball up to 97 mph which is a great sign. Last season, he averaged 95 mph on his fastball.

While the fans have been patiently waiting, they are starting to salivate at the thought of their ace returning to the rotation. The Yanks are already one of the best teams in Major League Baseball this year and could get a whole lot scarier with Cole at the top of the rotation.

"GOAT IS BACK" - one fan posted.

"The kids going to be good" - another fan posted.

"5 Ks 45 pitches is nasty work" - posted another.

Fans are impressed with the work Cole was able to get done with a 45-pitch leash. He could have terrorized opposing hitters on Tuesday if his arm was ready for it.

"I feel bad for the Double-A players who had to face Cole. Just not fair" - said another fan.

"Can't wait for him to return" - said another.

"They said he was washed" - said another.

According to manager Aaron Boone, Cole will need "at least a few" rehab starts before he can debut for the Yanks this season. Expect the club to stretch him out to about 60 pitches for his next start.

The Yankees could be a juggernaut once Gerrit Cole returns

New York Yankees - Gerrit cole (Image via USA Today)

Without Gerrit Cole so far this season, the Yankees have not faltered. They, alongside the Philadelphia Phillies, hold the best record in baseball at 42-19.

Currently, the Bronx Bombers hold the lowest team ERA across the board at 2.76. Other pitchers like Marcus Stroman, Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes, and Clarke Schmidt have really stepped it up with their ace sidelined.

For a dominant team, they could get a whole lot scarier in the next few weeks once their ace emerges.

