Matthew Perry, who played one of the most beloved characters, Chandler Bing, in the 90s sitcom "Friends," passed away at the age of 54 on Saturday.

Perry is known to have been an avid baseball fan. Recently, a picture of the late actor attending a Blue Jays game with Canadian actress Neve Campbell in the '90s resurfaced on the internet. Fans have been commenting on the Reddit post since then.

Matt Perry seen with Canadian actress in the '90s

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Comments on Reddit post

Comments on Reddit post on r/Torontobluejays's post Matthew Perry throwing the first pitch for the Dodgers in 2012

An MLB fan pointed out in a post that Perry was a die-hard Blue Jays fan. In fact, he even insisted the "Friends" production keep a Blue Jays hat as a prop in his office space.

The cap appears in several episodes of season 2, like episode 5, "The One with Five Steaks and an Eggplant" and episode 17, "The One Where Eddie Moves In."

Expand Tweet

Matthew Perry once threw the first pitch for the Dodgers

In 2012, Perry was invited to throw the first pitch for the Dodgers. He was promoting his new show, "Go On," and wasn't apparently very satisfied with his performance, as he shook his head while walking away from the pitcher's mold.

"You’re not used to throwing from the mound. So it bounced, but it bounced close enough to catch it” - Matthew Perry to EW

His co-star in the show, John Cho, admitted that Perry was very nervous before throwing the first pitch.

Cho said:

"Matthew was practicing all week.”

Perry also jokingly said that since they played the "Friends" theme song, "I'll be there for you," he was caught off guard:

"I think that’s what threw me off."

The news of Matthew Perry's death was confirmed by NBC on Oct. 28. He apparently died by drowning in his hot tub.