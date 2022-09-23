"God Save The King" "Good decision imo" - MLB Twitter reacts to Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm opting to represent Great Britain at 2023 World Baseball Classic

Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. has announced that he will be representing Great Britain at next year’s World Baseball Classic.

Great Britain qualified for the tournament for the first time after a 10-9 comeback triumph against Spain on Tuesday.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff @j_chisholm3 Jazz Chisholm Jr. has announced he will play for Great Britain in the 2023 WBC Jazz Chisholm Jr. has announced he will play for Great Britain in the 2023 WBC 🇬🇧 @j_chisholm3 https://t.co/zAY238ouoK

"Jazz Chisholm Jr. has announced he will play for Great Britain in the 2023 WBC" - B/R Walk-Off

It will also mark Chisholm’s second appearance for Great Britain, having represented them before during the WBC qualifiers in 2017.

Being a native of the Bahamas, a former British colony, Chisholm is eligible to play for Great Britain.

Chisholm has been out of action since June due to a season-ending stress fracture in his back. The 2023 World Baseball Classic will thus be his first taste of competitive action in over nine months.

The stress fracture wasn’t the only issue Chisholm was dealing with. He also revealed that he tore his right meniscus during spring training.

Jordan McPherson @J_McPherson1126



So he played the whole season with the injury up until he also had the back injury at the end of June.



Damn.



#Marlins Jazz Chisholm Jr. said he tore his meniscus in his right knee (his sliding knee) in spring training.So he played the whole season with the injury up until he also had the back injury at the end of June.Damn. Jazz Chisholm Jr. said he tore his meniscus in his right knee (his sliding knee) in spring training.So he played the whole season with the injury up until he also had the back injury at the end of June.Damn.#Marlins

"Jazz Chisholm Jr. said he tore his meniscus in his right knee (his sliding knee) in spring training. So he played the whole season with the injury up until he also had the back injury at the end of June. D**n." - Jordan McPherson

The 24-year-old infielder was having an impressive campaign until the stress fracture cut his season short.

Chisholm earned his maiden All-Star call-up earlier this year, after averaging .254 with 14 homers, 45 RBIs, 39 runs, and a .860 OPS in 60 games.

Team USA will be favorites for the 2023 World Baseball Classic

The 2023 World Baseball Classic will take place between March 8 and March 21. Team USA is in Pool C along with Canada, Colombia, and Mexico.

USA will be managed by Mark DeRosa, a 2009 WBC semi-finalist. Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. has been named as the hitting coach, while New York Yankees legend Andy Pettitte will serve as the pitching coach.

Pool C games will take place at Chase Field between March 11 and March 15. Miami Marlins’ LoanDepot Park will host the semi-finals and the final.

Here’s what what the Team USA roster looks like at the moment:

C: J.T. Realmuto, Will Smith

1B: Pete Alonso, Paul Goldschmidt

2B: Trevor Story

SS: Tim Anderson, Trea Turner

3B: Nolan Arenado

OF: Mookie Betts, Bryce Harper, Cedric Mullins, Mike Trout, Kyle Tucker

With such a star-studded lineup and quite possibly more MVP-caliber talent joining the ranks, USA are certainly the favorites heading into the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

