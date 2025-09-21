“God, my wife!” - Francisco Alvarez swoons over wife Nahomi as she declares herself his No.1 fan with daughter Renata

While Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets continue to battle the Washington Nationals at home, Alvarez's wife Nahomi uploaded a sweet post for the Venezuelan player on Saturday. The post also included the couple's daughter, Renata.Nahomi uploaded a series of photos on Instagram dressed in black, and others of her holding Renata. In the caption of the post, Alvarez mentioned that she and her daughter are Francisco Alvarez's number one fans.&quot;Daddy's number 1 fans 💘,&quot; Naomi captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Nahomi's post received many reactions from various people, the most notable comment came from Francisco Alvarez himself. In the comments section of the post, Alvarez said &quot;I love you&quot; to his wife and was swooning over her photo.&quot;Te Amo. Translation: I love you,&quot; Alvarez commented.Alvarez also wrote:&quot;God 😍 my wife 😍&quot;You can check the Mets' star player's comments below:[Image Credits: Instagram - @nahomilra1][Image via Instagram - @nahomilra1]While there is no public record of when Francisco Alvarez tied the knot with Nahomi, it must be noted that the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, on June 12, 2025. After his daughter's birth, Alvarez uploaded a photo on Instagram in which he said, &quot;Today my princess was born.&quot;Francisco Alvarez's wife Nahomi recently took a dig at him jokinglyFrancisco Alvarez deals with his fair share of heated moments on the baseball field. However, in August, Alvarez had to deal with some heat from home after his wife took a dig at him jokingly by involving their daughter.Nahomi uploaded a heartwarming photo of her daughter along with a caption in Spanish on Instagram. In the photo, it seemed like the baby was on the verge of crying, and the caption mentioned this was their daughter's reaction when someone mentions Alvarez is a &quot;pure dad.&quot;“Este es mi mood al ver que me dicen q es ‘puro papá,’” Nahomi wrote, which translates to, “This is my mood when they tell me he’s ‘pure dad.'&quot;You can check Naomi's story here.While Alvarez is rightfully receiving a lot of love from his family, the 23-year-old is not having the best of seasons with the Mets. As of this writing, Alvarez has 229 at-bats with an average of .258. He also has 28 runs, nine home runs and 28 RBIs.