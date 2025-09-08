Francisco Alvarez's wife Nahomi pairs black bikini top with jeans in mirror selfie, flashing an effortlessly radiant and cheerful smile

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez has endured a turbulent 2025 season. Suffering an early injury setback as he fractured his hamate bone early in Spring Training, Alvarez struggled for consistency once he returned in late April and was subsequently demoted to the minor leagues. He returned to the major league roster on July 21, after playing 19 games at Triple-A.Through the highs and lows, his wife, Nahomi Rojas, has been a constant source of support for the catcher. When not at the ballpark cheering for her husband, Nahomi, who is a popular social media personality with over 400,000 Instagram followers, posts content related to her family and daily life.On Monday, she took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie to her story, sporting a black bikini top paired with jeans, while flashing a radiant smile.Screenshot of Nahomi Rojas' Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@nahomilra1 IG Stories)Francisco Alvarez and Nahomi Rojas became parents for the first time earlier this year, as they welcomed their daughter, Renata, in June.Francisco Alvarez's wife, Nahomi, brought their daughter Renana to Citi Field for the first time in JulyAs the wife of a major league baseball player, regular trips to the ballpark are now part and parcel of Nahomi Rojas' life. Only a month or so after Nahomi became a mom for the first time, she brought her daughter, Renata, to Citi Field along with her for the series opener against the Los Angeles Angels in late July.Nahomi Rojas later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps, as the mom-daughter duo appeared to be enjoying themselves cheering for the Mets catcher.&quot;Renata’s first day 🧡💙⚾️🥎🏟️&quot; Nahomi Rojas captioned her Instagram post in Spanish. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs it turned out, young Renata's visit brought good fortune to the home team, who managed to win 7-5 despite going down four runs in the early innings. Francisco Alvarez played an important part in the comeback win, managing a hit and scoring two runs himself.