  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Francisco Alvarez's wife Nahomi pairs black bikini top with jeans in mirror selfie, flashing an effortlessly radiant and cheerful smile

Francisco Alvarez's wife Nahomi pairs black bikini top with jeans in mirror selfie, flashing an effortlessly radiant and cheerful smile

By Raghav Mehta
Published Sep 08, 2025 23:46 GMT
Francisco Alvarez with his wife, Nahomi (Images from - Instagram.com/@franciscoalvarez.13. Instagram.com/@nahomilra1)
Francisco Alvarez with his wife, Nahomi (Images from - Instagram.com/@franciscoalvarez.13. Instagram.com/@nahomilra1)

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez has endured a turbulent 2025 season. Suffering an early injury setback as he fractured his hamate bone early in Spring Training, Alvarez struggled for consistency once he returned in late April and was subsequently demoted to the minor leagues. He returned to the major league roster on July 21, after playing 19 games at Triple-A.

Ad

Through the highs and lows, his wife, Nahomi Rojas, has been a constant source of support for the catcher. When not at the ballpark cheering for her husband, Nahomi, who is a popular social media personality with over 400,000 Instagram followers, posts content related to her family and daily life.

On Monday, she took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie to her story, sporting a black bikini top paired with jeans, while flashing a radiant smile.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Screenshot of Nahomi Rojas&#039; Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@nahomilra1 IG Stories)
Screenshot of Nahomi Rojas' Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@nahomilra1 IG Stories)

Francisco Alvarez and Nahomi Rojas became parents for the first time earlier this year, as they welcomed their daughter, Renata, in June.

Ad

Francisco Alvarez's wife, Nahomi, brought their daughter Renana to Citi Field for the first time in July

As the wife of a major league baseball player, regular trips to the ballpark are now part and parcel of Nahomi Rojas' life. Only a month or so after Nahomi became a mom for the first time, she brought her daughter, Renata, to Citi Field along with her for the series opener against the Los Angeles Angels in late July.

Ad

Nahomi Rojas later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps, as the mom-daughter duo appeared to be enjoying themselves cheering for the Mets catcher.

"Renata’s first day 🧡💙⚾️🥎🏟️" Nahomi Rojas captioned her Instagram post in Spanish.

As it turned out, young Renata's visit brought good fortune to the home team, who managed to win 7-5 despite going down four runs in the early innings. Francisco Alvarez played an important part in the comeback win, managing a hit and scoring two runs himself.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications