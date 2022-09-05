"Goes to show that this team is nothing without Ohtani" "This team is really unwatchable" - Los Angeles Angels fans miserable after blowout loss to Houston Astros

The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Houston Astros in terrible fashion yesterday. This game represents the entire Angels' season. It was over for Los Angeles early, and Houston won 9-1.

The first inning went scoreless. However, the Astros blew up for a five-run second. This was thanks to a two-run homer by Kyle Tucker, a two-RBI double by David Hensley, and an RBI double by Jose Altuve. From this point, Houston did not look back, scoring a pair of runs in the seventh and ninth innings.

The Los Angeles Angels' offense looked completely dead. Los Angeles registered just six hits on the day, with their lone run a Mike Trout homer. The team struck out a total of 10 times, and it goes to show what happens when Shohei Ohtani is not in the lineup.

This game was a sharp contrast to the Angels' entra-innings win over Houston the game before. In that game, Ohtani was both on the mound and in the lineup. He threw eight innings, allowed just one run, and struck out five. Although he did not get the win, Ohtani lowered his ERA to just 2.58.

The Los Angeles Angels have been nothing short of a disappointment this season. After having a lively free agency, Los Angeles was expected to do great things. However, even with two of the best players in baseball, they are entirely out of playoff contention.

Time is running out for this current Los Angeles Angels squad, with Shohei Ohtani entering free agency following next season. If the Angels do not turn it around, they could easily lose him.

How large of a contract will Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels recieve?

Shohei Ohtani is one-of-a-kind talent in Major League Baseball. The ability to both pitch and hit at such an elite level has not been seen since Babe Ruth. Due to this, Ohtani is likely to receive the largest deal in MLB history.

Since Ohtani will be just 29 by next year's free agency, he will likely receive at least a 10-year deal. Any team would love to lock him in for a long time.

A reasonable estimate for Ohtani could be a 12-year deal worth roughly $500 million. This would equal just under $42 million per year and be the largest contract in MLB history.

