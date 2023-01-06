The news that billionaire Joe Lacob is interested in buying the Los Angeles Angels will come as music to Angels fans' ears. Owner Arte Moreno's announcement to put the club up for sale in August 2022 led to rampant speculation. Lacob has now officially confirmed his interest.

The organization has been in dire need of a new face. Joe Lacob is the majority owner of the Golden State Warriors. He has experience in the sports industry and was raised in Southern California, which could make him the perfect fit.

"L.A. is a huge market and it’s part of that L.A. overall market," said Lacob

While Lacob verified reports of his interest in the Angels to be "true," he also mentioned his interest in possibly investing in one of the Bay Area teams.

Speaking on Tim Kawakami's podcast TK Show, Lacob emphasized the Los Angeles market as one of the main attractions for him.

Another factor is that Lacob attended Katella High School (2.2 miles from Angel Stadium of Anaheim) and worked at the stadium as a young man. He has strong connections with the Los Angeles Angels, which makes the possibility of him investing that much more likely.

Golden State Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob has verified his interest in the Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels have been through four different managers since 2018 and are yet to find a winning formula. The club suffered another painful and lackluster season in 2022 that left the fanbase frustrated. The Angels have failed to finish above .500 since 2015. They have failed to reach the MLB playoffs since 2014.

Despite investing in the roster, the club has had trouble finding success on the field. Three-time American League MVP Mike Trout was signed to a colossal 12-year deal in 2019, which has failed to yield results. 2019 All-Star and World Series champion Anthony Rendon is also on a long-term deal but has failed to meet expectations.

The biggest question remains the 2021 AL MVP and international superstar Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese sensation is set to become a free agent next year and without him, the value of this organization drops drastically.

A sports franchise in the Los Angeles market is an attractive investment for any investor, but the Los Angeles Angels need a lot of help. It will take a massive amount of investment and the right manager to change the trajectory of this franchise.

