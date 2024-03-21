"Gonna be a long season" - MLB fans rip umpire after controversial pitch-clock violation called against Xander Bogaerts

During Game 2 of the MLB Seoul Series, San Diego Padres slugger Xander Bogaerts struck out due to a pitch-clock violation. The problem? It did not look to be a pitch clock violation at all.

As you can see in the video, Bogaerts was in the box and ready to go as J.P. Feyereisen went into his wind-up. There was still time on the clock when the umpire signaled the violation.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bogaerts was heated after being rung up. He immediately had some word for the home plate umpire, which is when manager Mike Shildt came to his aid. Shildt did a great job holding his guy back while trying to get an answer for the questionable call.

The pitch clock was a major talking point during the season last year when it was introduced. While most of the bugs were worked out last year, there are still some issues that need to be addressed.

"Gonna be a long season" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Watched it multiple times. Not a clue what the problem was. Even if the clock on the tv display is wrong. He was ready for the pitch. Can someone get a real explanation?" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Those who were already upset about the pitch clock have another moment to point to. This will certainly not be the only pitch-clock violation we see this season.

MLB found a new home in South Korea

2024 MLB Seoul Series (Image via Getty)

The MLB Seoul Series was a huge success. Those who woke up early to catch the games could see just how different the atmosphere was at the ballpark compared to that in the U.S.

Cheerleaders were dancing, fans chanted songs about the player who was at-bat, and it was an overall good time. The league also could not have picked two better teams.

In Game 1, the Los Angeles Dodgers got the better of the San Diego Padres, beating them 5-2. However, Game 2 had all the fireworks.

Both teams combined for 33 hits and put 26 runs across the board. At the end of it all, the Padres got their revenge, beating the Dodgers 15-11. Now, both teams are 1-1 as they travel back to the U.S. to prepare for the rest of the season.

Those who enjoyed the Seoul Series will want to mark their calendars for next season. Talks are underway for a season opener in Tokyo.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.