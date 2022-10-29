"Gonna be tough to come back from" "Loss is entirely on Verlander" - Houston Astros fans devastated as team loses game one of World Series in extra innings to Philadelphia Phillies

The Houston Astros were stunned in game one of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Catcher J.T. Realmuto became the hero in the tenth inning as he blasted a solo home run to right field. It was a miraculous comeback win for the Phillies in game one of the World Series.

The Houston Astros came out hot, scoring five runs in the first three innings of the game. Kyler Tucker hit two home runs to give the Astros an early 5-0 lead. But that wasn't enough, as the Phillies continue to show the world that they are never out of the ballgame.

Houston fans can't believe they dropped game one of the World Series. They were certain they were going to come out victorious with their ace Justin Verlander on the mound.

They can't believe that their team gave up a five-run deficit in their home stadium. Fans are hoping this team can pull through for game two.

"Led 5-0 AT HOME and lost. Gonna be a tough one to come back from. The only thing that really bugs me about the game is that Verlander didn't get the loss. Except in everyone's hearts." Explained a Houston fan.

"Loss is entirely on Verlander" said another.

Houston fans can't believe how much of a fight this Philadelphia team has. Most teams would have given up down five runs, but not the Phillies. They seem to play their best baseball when they are behind in games.

The Houston Astros need to bounce back and win game two

The Houston Astros lost out on a prime opportunity to go 1-0 up in the series. Now they are forced to win game two or they'll put themselves in a huge hole. Game three is set to take place in Philadelphia.

The Astros don't want to go into Philadelphia winless in the series. That would mean they would have to win at least one game in Philadelphia to stay alive.

Houston needs to keep piling on runs in game two. They can't afford to take a break offensively. The Philadelphia offense can get hot in the blink of an eye and put up a bunch of runs.

They can't let this loss stick around in their heads. They need to come into game two with a fresh mind and ready to get the series back to even.

Given how crazy the game was, it will be exciting to see how this series plays out.

