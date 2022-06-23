“Good luck … unless you are playing the Yankees” - New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter has a hilariously backhanded compliment for Red Sox rookie Jeter Downs on Twitter

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter had some words of encouragement for Boston Red Sox rookie Jeter Downs this afternoon.

In a tweet, Jeter wished Downs good luck on his future MLB career, except for when the youngster is playing the Yankees.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter Had the chance to meet @jeter2downs a few years ago (he wasn’t with the Red Sox then). Congratulations and good luck… unless you are playing the Yankees. Had the chance to meet @jeter2downs a few years ago (he wasn’t with the Red Sox then). Congratulations and good luck… unless you are playing the Yankees.

The Boston Red Sox just called up Downs from Triple-A Worcester yesterday. He's set to make his Major League debut tonight against the Detroit Tigers.

Downs idolizes Jeter in many ways. For starters, he's named after the New York Yankees legend. He was born in 1998 — the year the Yankees, led by Jeter, swept the San Diego Padres to win the World Series. It's no coincidence that Downs bears the name of the great Number Two.

Jeter Downs is set to make his MLB debut tonight for the Red Sox What a way to get called up to the showJeter Downs is set to make his MLB debut tonight for the Red Sox What a way to get called up to the show 😆Jeter Downs is set to make his MLB debut tonight for the Red Sox https://t.co/JiyLhlDhoH

In his tweet congratulating Downs on being promoted, Jeter acknowledged that he had met the youngster several years ago. He wishes him all the best in his MLB career "unless [he is] playing the Yankees."

Boston Red Sox rookie Jeter Downs looks like a future star

Jeter Downs looks like a star in the making. He's modeled his style of play to be almost exactly like his namesake's: he's an athletic shortstop with a knack for contact-hitting mixed with power.

Downs hasn't excelled at Triple-A this year, but he's shone in other ways. The 23-year-old was ranked as the 49th-best prospect in all of baseball prior to making his debut today. He played in the 2021 MLB Futures Game for the American League alongside other promising rookies like Julio Rodriguez.

Downs played 53 games in Triple-A this season and batted just .180. Despite the low average, however, he slugged .397 and had an on-base plus slugging percentage of .694. Clearly, the power is there. His average will come up with time.

Downs will look to make an impact at Fenway Park tonight during his debut against the Tigers.

