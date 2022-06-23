"The best Jeter in the history of baseball" "The better Jeter" - Boston Red Sox prepare for MLB debut of Jeter Downs by taking shots at New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter

Boston Red Sox fans, who spent 20 years cheering against Derek Jeter and the New York Yankees, now have their ultimate revenge. The debut of Jeter Downs, a promising young prospect, has given fans in Boston yet another opportunity to roast their long-time rival.

The Boston Red Sox themselves fired the first shot by making a statement that many believed would never come to pass.

Red Sox @RedSox Today, a Jeter starts for the Boston Red Sox. Today, a Jeter starts for the Boston Red Sox. https://t.co/3iVKMZJHBO

Of course, it is not the Jeter that anybody expected, but it's about as close as you can get.

Boston Red Sox fans knew the perfect way to welcome their new prospect to the MLB. It was by roasting the New York Yankees and Derek Jeter.

While some chose not to acknowledge Derek Jeter at all, others simply diminished his legacy.

Boston Red Sox fans had an absolute field day with this, as many of them got in on the action.

Boston Red Sox fans have plenty of experience roasting the New York Yankees and Derek Jeter

The last time a Jeter took the field at Fenway

Derek Jeter was the face of the New York Yankees for the better part of 20 years, and Boston Red Sox fans getting to roast him again is a gift. While they are legitimately excited for the debut of Jeter Downs, they are equally excited to mock their old foe one more time.

This fan cannot believe the coincidence in the names, and has only one answer.

Ken Carman would rather watch a series on this young prospect than a player he hated for so many years.

This fan takes a shot at the Hall of Famer's defensive acumen, which is often called into question.

Edwin 🇩🇴 @edwinmoq @RedSox Sources tell me this one is actually good at defense @RedSox Sources tell me this one is actually good at defense

This fan completely ignores the previous Jeter and his entire legacy.

This fan thinks the prospect will already be a better defender than the New York Yankees legend.

This user simply respects the game being played on Twitter, and wants to see more of it.

This is one of the most historic rivalries in North America, and despite it being quiet for a few years, there is certainly no love found. Having a true rival does great things for sports teams, and they both had great success during Derek Jeter's career. Because of this, it is not surprising to see the rivalry continue.

The hope is that Jeter Downs will be a capable starter in the MLB, but if you ask any fans of his new team, he is already one of the best.

