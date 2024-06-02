"Good to see him get through six" - Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts lauds Yoshinobu Yamamoto's outing vs. Rockies 

After facing, a shambolic 4-1 defeat against the Colorado Rockies in Game 1 of their three-game series, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with the help of Yoshinobu Yamamoto's outstanding pitching performance, have bounced back and leveled things in the series with a 4-1 win in Game 2 on Saturday.

The Dodgers' offense was somewhat turbulent last night, however, their defense did their work perfectly to hold back the Rockies' offense. The team's $325 million offseason signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto again had one of his better outings last evening as he pitched six innings and had a total of seven strikeouts.

The team's skipper Dave Roberts, praised the Japanese pitcher's performance in what might have been the series-deciding match between the Dodgers and Rockies in the post-game interview.

"I thought yeah through four. It was pretty high up there. I think it was right around 75 pitches through four. And then, you know, the last two innings I thought he was did a really nice job of getting Strike one. And they were swinging, got some early outs, and it was good to see him, get that last hitter with the tying run at the plate. So to see him get Montera on a ground ball to Mookie was huge and you know."

"I thought the fastball was commanded real well tonight. I thought the split was good at times. And the curveball usage picked up those last couple innings. And yeah, I mean, it was good to see him get through six."

Even though his first start for the Dodgers wasn't that promising against the San Diego Padres during the Seoul series, since then, he has never looked bad so far. This season till now, the pitcher has played and started 12 games for his team and has a 6-2 record along with an ERA of 3.32, a WHIP of 1.12 and 76 strikeouts under his belt.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's feeling more at the right place

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's start at the Dodgers has been pretty surprising. At first, he had a few bad performances, but with time he is showing all the reasons why the team bought him for so much money. While talking about his recent uptick in performances, he said that slowly he was now calm again and this is what has shaped his pitches better in recent times.

“I think I’m being able to keep myself very calm, and that’s one of the biggest reason, I’m being able to execute my own pitch. There are some like a difference here in Japan, and then such as like a pitchcom pitch clocks, and then I think I am being able to get myself used to it, and then I’m feeling more comfortable.”

The recent performances of Yamamoto have surely filled the team and its loyal followers with hopes for more such performances throughout the season and helped the team hold their campaign even after October.

