"Got bailed out by the umps" "umpire was horrible" - New York Mets fans react to loss against Atlanta Braves as team's division lead is cut down to 1.5 games

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets continued their critical NL East showdown tonight as the Mets came into play with a 2.5-game lead. New York won the series opener last night by a score of 4-1.

Tonight, the New York Mets bats could not get anything going as the team dropped the second game of the series to the Atlanta Braves by a score of 4-1. Their division lead is now just 1.5 games over the Braves.

"FINAL: #Mets 1 - Atlanta 4"-@Mets

Throughout the game, there were several questionable calls by the home plate umpire. In one instance, Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson was up to the plate when the umpire called the pitch pictured below a ball that led to a walk. After Swanson took first base, Matt Olson hit a go-ahead two-run home run.

This one call may have very well changed the outlook of the game.

The umpire's decisions were questionable throughout the game, to say the least.

Eliezer fishman @EliezerFishman @Mets Ump was horrible also when mets hit it the ball just drops when braves it just travels, lindor hit just fell out of sky, I swear of we are getting dead balls and they are getting juiced I'll be so pissed @Mets Ump was horrible also when mets hit it the ball just drops when braves it just travels, lindor hit just fell out of sky, I swear of we are getting dead balls and they are getting juiced I'll be so pissed

Regardless, the Mets offense only scored one run, and you cannot expect to win any games by scoring just once. This is concerning to some fans.

kap @hopefulmetsfan @Mets The Mets offense has become concerning. They’re not hitting for contact consistently and they have limited power to compensate. Looking more like 2021 @Mets The Mets offense has become concerning. They’re not hitting for contact consistently and they have limited power to compensate. Looking more like 2021

The New York Mets are without Jeff McNeill and Starling Marte. Regardless, the team will not win many games with this type of performance.

Overall, this is a tough game to win on the road for the Mets. Despite tonight's loss, the team has a chance to win the series tomorrow afternoon.

07/12/2022: New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves highlights

Matt Olson during tonight's New York Mets v Atlanta Braves game.

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets continued their series in Atlanta tonight. There would be no scoring in the game until the fifth inning when Francisco Lindor gave the Mets a 1-0 lead on an RBI triple. This was his third triple of the season.

"@Lindor12BC opens up the scoring!"-@Mets

The Braves quickly answered back as Matt Olson hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning to make it 2-1. This was his 14th home run of the season.

"Matt to dead center!"-@Braves

Then, in the 7th inning, Adam Duvall extended Atlanta's lead with a towering two-run home run. This was his 11th home run of the season.

"Duvall delivers!"-@Braves

This would be all the scoring as the Braves' pitching shut down the Mets lineup to hold on by a score of 4-1. The two teams will square off in a rubber match tomorrow afternoon. The first pitch is scheduled for 12:20 PM EDT.

