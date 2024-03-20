“Got the best view” - Fans react as Fernando Tatis Jr. watches K-Pop group aespa groove during Dodgers vs. Padres game opening

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. is always front and center when it comes to being the anchor of his squad. This time, however, the multiple-time all-star was the center of attention for being front and center in K-Pop group aespa's performance before the Seoul Series.

The Padres shortstop was spotted stretching on the field while being laser-focused on the girl group's performance. This drew attention from fans far and wide and jokingly suggested that Tatis had a VIP seat to the act.

(Video courtesy of X user @gnkavdaos)

"Tatis got the best view 🥰" -@shoheisaveus

"tatis monitoring aespa stage 🫡" -@jaeheeeez

"TATIS: SEATED!!!!!! 🤭♥️" -@hunniesho

Given the popularity and influence of aespa, some fans can's help themselves but be jealous of Tatis Jr.'s close proximity to the girl group.

"bro making sure hes getting the vip view" -@nuggetsho

"tatis vip 1" - @stroylor

"hes just like me" -@justjihyungie

"that should be me, sir 😭🥹" -@aespandaaa

aespa is a four-member girl group that represents one of the leading K-Pop production companies in South Korea, SM Entertainment. They rose to fame with their debut single "Black Mamba." Some notable accolades for the group are an MTV Europe Music Award and becoming just the third K-Pop group to ever perform in Coachella.

In Game 2 of the Seoul Series, Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres will look to avenge their 5-2 loss against the Dodgers. Another famous K-Pop act will perform before the game. This time around, it will be girl group G(I)-DLE.

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s special tribute to South Korea

With mostly the Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers getting all the buzz, the San Diego Padres also have storylines and connections to the Seoul Series that shouldn't be overlooked.

Perhaps the biggest connection to the international series is Padres utility infielder Ha-Seong Kim's return to his home country and played in his former home stadium.

What should not be lost in translation, though, is Fernando Tatis Jr.'s tribute to South Korea.

"Fernando Tatis Jr.'s custom Jordan cleats for Seoul have been UNREAL 🤯" -@MLB

The Dominican shortstop sported two different cleat designs in the friendly matches ahead of the Seoul Series and in the game against the Dodgers.

The first one was a brown and pink combination that flaunted the Rose of Sharon, the country's national flower. Next on the list is a white and gray custom Air Jordan 3 shoe that exhibits the South Korean flag along with its colors.

