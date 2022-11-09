The New York Yankees are scouring for talent far and wide. After a disappointing 2022 season, the Bombers are reportedly exploring signing players not only within the league, but also from abroad. One such case is NPB star Masataka Yoshida.

As first reported by Sportskeeda, NPB star Masataka Yoshida expressed his desire to play stateside next year. The Orix Buffaloes star man's rumored preference if he plays in the MLB is the Philadelphia Phillies due to him idolizing Bryce Harper.

The rumors, however, state that he's on the radar of the New York Yankees.

The 29-year-old left fielder had a 1.007 OPS in 121 games in Japan this year The Yankees are potential suitors for Masataka Yoshida, per @jonmorosi The 29-year-old left fielder had a 1.007 OPS in 121 games in Japan this year The Yankees are potential suitors for Masataka Yoshida, per @jonmorosiThe 29-year-old left fielder had a 1.007 OPS in 121 games in Japan this year https://t.co/NrEjCE6MuR

Yoshida is one of the biggest stars in Japan and had just won the Japan Series with the Orix Buffaloes. This sparked interest from a considerable portion of New York Yankees fans and drew some comparisons to Yankee great Hideki Matsui.

"Grab him before anyone else does!"

"Haven't heard of him until now, but boy would that swing look nice at Yankee Stadium"

Yoshida compiled an impressive resume during his seven years in the NPB. The Buffaloes star owns a slash line of .327/.421/.539 with 133 home runs and 467 RBIs. He also has two Pacific League batting titles, a Home Run Derby title, four All-Star team selections, and four Pacific League Best Nine Awards.

If the Bombers do indeed fancy the services of the Japanese outfielder, they will need to put all their chips on the table as his preferred destination is Philadelphia.

New York Yankees' unclear future and direction

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four

At the moment, things are looking bleak and unclear in the Bronx. In what could be the most eventful offseason in New York Yankees history, the team is stepping into the unknown with the additional pressure of backlash from the fanbase.

General manager Brian Cashman and head coach Aaron Boone are likely to keep their posts in the front office. This doesn't help minimize the anger of the Yankee fans.

The possible departures of stars such as Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo are also looming large. If they stay on, the Yankees could be a stacked team that is competing for postseason supremacy. However, if they elect not to return, the Bombers could only be a flash in the pan in the American League East.

One thing is for certain though. The Yankees' offseason will be one to watch, especially if they still have their luring capabilities as a big-market team, coupled with a potential mass exodus from the Big Apple.

