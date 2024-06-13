"Great job of almost grabbing it” – Yankees manager Aaron Boone praises club’s comeback effort despite falling short against Royals

Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees were looking to complete a four-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals on Thursday. However, the club would run into some trouble getting that fourth victory.

In a back-and-forth game, the Bronx Bomers fell to the Royals by a score of 4-3. KC was able to muster two runs in the final inning for the walk-off, picking up their 40th win of the year.

After the game, Boone shared his thoughts on his team's performance. While it was a tough outing for Clay Holmes, he was happy with the way his starter, Nestor Cortes Jr., performed.

"I mean, I thought Nestor was good too. It was a good pitcher's duel," - said Boone.

Cortes went seven strong innings, giving up two runs on six hits while striking out two batters. However, Alex Marsh was just a tick better, going seven innings, and giving up zero runs on one hit while striking out seven.

"Look, great job of almost grabbing it and hey, they got a good club too and put together some good at-bats to beat us" - said Boone.

At the end of the day, Boone cannot be mad that his club took three of the four games against the Royals. They just ran out of gas in this one.

Manager Aaron Boone and the Yankees have their eyes set on the upcoming divisional series

While it was a tough loss, Aaron Boone and the Yankees cannot dwell on it too long. They have some series this week that will surely test just how good of a club they are.

On Friday, the Bronx Bombers travel to Boston to take on the Red Sox. The two clubs will play in a three-game series that is sure to draw plenty of eyes.

After that, the Yanks take on the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game series. Baltimore has been an exciting club, and holds the second-best record in the American League, right behind the NY.

While the Yankees have held the best record across Major League Baseball for a while, that could all change. A bad series against Boston and Baltimore could scramble the AL East standings.

All eyes will be on this club as they take on two division rivals. They are going to have to be at their best if they want to continue their reign of dominance.

