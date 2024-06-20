"Great job, boys!" "We're back" - Dodgers fans ecstatic as Shohei Ohtani muscles out leadoff home run in 5-3 victory over the Rockies

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers met up with the Colorado Rockies on Thursday for the final game of their four-game series. While LA had already taken two games, they did not want to leave Colorado with a split series.

Luckily, Ohtani felt the same way and started the game with a solo home run. After getting the early lead, the Blue Crew did not look back, defeating Colorado 5-3 to give them their 47th victory of the season.

While Ohtani got the party started, it was a full-team victory. They outhit the Rockies 12-6, and Gavin Stone was great on the mound. He went 5.1 innings, giving up two runs on four hits while striking out seven batters.

Given the recent injuries to Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the team is still playing well. Fans are happy to see such a good performance to end a four-game road trip.

"Three of four in Colorado is fine by me! Great job, boys!" - one fan posted.

"We're back" - posted another.

"Super impressed with Gavin Stone" - posted another.

Fans are especially impressed with the way Gavin Stone handled himself. Colorado is the toughest ballpark to pitch in, and Stone kept the ball down, hit his spots, and put his team in a position to win.

"Won the series. Boom" - said another.

Now, the team will get ready to face their in-state rivals, the Los Angeles Angels. The two clubs will play over the weekend before the Dodgers take on the Chicago White Sox next week.

Can the Dodgers continue their dominance with their recent injuries?

Los Angeles Dodgers - Mookie Betts (Image via USA Today)

On Sunday, Dodgers slugger Mookie Betts was struck on the hand with a 98-mph fastball, fracturing his hand. According to manager Dave Roberts, he expects Betts to be out for six to eight weeks.

Yoshiobu Yamamoto has also seen a recent injury. The hard-throwing righty is suffering from a strained rotator cuff, and his timetable is a bit murkier.

For many teams, these would nearly be season-ending injuries, but not the Blue Crew. They have an incredible amount of talent scattered throughout their lineup. While it is not ideal, they have the talent to stay on top while their stars rehab through their injuries and return to the lineup.