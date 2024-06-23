"Greatest baseball player. EVER" - MLB fans react as Shohei Ohtani hits 459 ft. HR against former side LA Angels

Shohei Ohtani is in the middle of a series against his former team, the Los Angeles Angels. He wasted no time showing them exactly what they were missing, blasting a 455-foot home run in the series opener and then going 459 feet into the stands on Saturday. This is a rare feat, and it got fans talking about Ohtani.

Plenty of fans chimed in with praise for the slugger after an impressive feat.

"Greatest baseball player. EVER," one fan wrote.

Ohtani's home runs handed him a bit of history. He now has two home runs in the Los Angeles Dodgers home park of 450+ feet on two consecutive days. No one else has done that. In fact, in the Statcast era (since 2015), no single player has had two such home runs at Dodger Stadium at all.

Ohtani has rare power, unmatched by most of his peers. It has paved the way for an excellent offensive season, as he is leading the National League in fWAR despite playing DH all the time.

This year, Ohtani isn't even pitching like he normally does. Ordinarily, he is a player capable of hitting the ball 450+ feet and hitting 100 miles per hour on a radar gun. He is still recovering from Tommy John's surgery, so he's restricted to the former in 2024.

Shohei Ohtani's massive home run was not enough against Angels in series opener

Despite an otherworldly performance by Shohei Ohtani on June 21, the Los Angeles Dodgers could not get the win in the series opener against the Angels. The Dodgers lost the game 3-2.

Ohtani's blast in the second inning put the Dodgers up, and he walked in the eighth but was caught stealing.

Shohei Ohtani hit a huge home run but the Dodgers lost

The Angels worked back into the game and eventually walked it off. It was a surprising loss, given how talented the Dodgers are and how well Ohtani played. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts lamented this.

Via ESPN, he said:

"He's playing really good baseball, and tonight we just couldn't support him."

The Dodgers are missing Mookie Betts, but the lineup aside from Ohtani was largely quiet on Saturday night, which led to a loss. However, the team rebounded with a 7-2 win in the second and final game of the series.