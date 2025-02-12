"Gunner Henderson not giving you shortstop out of his cold dead hand" - Orioles sportscaster demands Jackson Holliday adjust to second base

Jackson Holliday was terrible at the plate in his rookie year, going 2-for-34 in his first 10 games, followed by getting optioned back to the minors. He had a better showing once he returned on July 31 but ended the year with .189 only. The Baltimore Orioles have high hopes from him in the 2025 season, given he was the franchise's No. 1 pick in the 2022 MLB draft.

The Orioles second baseman will look to solidify his spot on the roster by doing well in spring training. Many are counting out his 2024 season as something to only improve from for seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday's son.

During Tuesday's episode on MLB Hot Stove, Orioles sportscaster Melanie Newman spoke about offseason adjustments Holliday must do, especially at second base, if he wants to lock his Opening Day spot.

"I've watched his body a little bit. I've talked to the coaches," Newman said.

"They said they've never seen a player take his physical steps forward as he did in such a short time last year. I think there's been a lot of play, especially with his body movement at the plate in terms of that leg kick that he's had his entire life, working more through his legs and planting himself."

Coming up to the majors, Holliday was a shortstop. However, with the Orioles, if he wants to be in the lineup, he will have to play second base since Gunnar Henderson, who plays shortstop, is coming off a great season on both sides of the plate.

"That's who I want to see take a step forward because that's another reminder," Newman added.

"He was not a second baseman, but Gunnar's not going to give you shortstop out of his cold, dead hand. So it's time to move over and figure out those double plays."

Jackson Holliday needs to put "noise away" to match father Matt Holliday's legacy, says Melanie Newman

Concerns were raised for Jackson Holliday following his lackluster rookie season. Coming from a baseball family, where his father, Matt Holliday, has left a big mark on the league, expectations remain sky high for the rookie.

However, Melanie Newman believes Holliday needs to put such noise behind him and concentrate on what's at hand.

"I think for Holliday, it's about getting some of that noise away from 'You're this guy's son. 'No, he's my dad,'" Newman said on Hot Stove.

Jackson Holliday will look to put on a better showing in his upcoming sophomore season.

