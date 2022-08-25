"Guy is always complaining" "Why is the home plate umpire calling that" - MLB fans divided over St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Nolan Arenado's ejection after a fiery outburst

Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals was ejected for a passionate outburst after a controversial strike three call, dividing fans on Twitter. The pitch was low and outside of the zone, but Arenado's attempted swing was what caused the confusion. It was close to going over the plate; so close it was almost impossible to be sure one way or the other.

Jomboy Media posted a clip of the strikeout and the reaction from Arenado that led to his ejection.

The Chicago Cubs were the biggest beneficiaries of this ejection. Without Arenado, the Cardinals are shorthanded offensively in this big divisional game. Nolan Arenado was obviously shocked by the call, and there are those who agree with him. Others see the ejection and the strike call as wholly justified.

The angle from Casey Drottar gives a good view of whether or not Nolan Arenado completed his swing.

The moment generated quite the stir around the MLB world.

If the umpire thought this was a swing, it certainly was close enough to ask another umpire to confirm. Seeing as how he didn't, he was clearly confident in his decision.

The St. Louis Cardinals slugger responded with emotions on his sleeve.

It was a relatively quick ejection for Arenado, which he and the St. Louis Cardinals clearly took umbrage with.

Losing a star player this early in the game is always bad for the viewing audience.

Some fans had no pity for Arenado. While we don't know exactly what was said, Nolan Arenado was clearly furious with the umpire.

If he did fully swing the bat across the plate, then this was a great call by the umpire. With so many angles available, one would think it's easy to have a definitive answer.

This has been a rough season for MLB umpires, who have been under fire all year for their calls.

The ejection of Nolan Arenado is a huge blow, which the St. Louis Cardinals will have to overcome.

Nolan Arenado is a huge part of the St. Louis Cardinals National League Central lead

St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs

Arenado has had an All-Star season, hitting for a brilliant .301 batting average and 26 home runs. His talent has helped lead the Cardinals to 71 wins and the division lead. Without him for the remainder of the game, the offense will have to come from other places in the lineup.

Arenado could not contain his emotions after a call that he disagreed with, and it may end up resulting in a loss.

