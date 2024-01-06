"Guys that cared just about themselves have been shipped out" - Dodgers All-Star Max Muncy makes bold statement on club's no-nonsense clubhouse policy

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been a team in the spotlight this winter, largely because of their additions. With Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto highlighting a winter in which the team also landed Tyler Glasnow via trade, money is being spent in a big way in LA.

This will look like a very different team in 2024 and not just due to their additions, but also because of the players that have left. The MLB can be a tough place and if you want to win a World Series, difficult decisions have to be made.

While some may question the effects of both these big-money signings (and the loss of the players they replaced) on the clubhouse, Dodgers All-Star infielder Max Muncy has no doubts.

He told the "Foul Territory Podcast":

"Everybody's focused on just one goal. People aren't focused on just trying to get their numbers and not on things that don't really matter on winning the game. We've had some guys that cared about themselves a little bit and they've been shipped out. I think that's the cool thing about it."

While Muncy didn't give any names, he feels the franchise is heading in the right direction in 2024.

Max Muncy discusses the importance of clubhouse chemistry in Dodgers' recruitment

Max Muncy went on the explain how chemistry in the clubhouse has always been a priority for the franchise. He also explained that there is a method behind the roster building that goes beyond just getting the most talented players on board:

"It's such a great clubhouse every single year, we've got a lot of guys, new faces every year to mesh together and that's something the Dodgers care about, having clubhouse chemistry.

"When they bring in new faces, they like to do their homework, their research on what kind of person they are in the clubhouse, what kind of person they are off the field. It creates a really fun environment and a place that a lot of people wanna be."

With some big names needing to slip fluidly into their lineup, it will be interesting to see if the Dodgers can hit the ground running in the 2024 MLB season.

