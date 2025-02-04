Ha-Seong Kim makes feelings known about San Diego Padres after $29,000,000 Tampa Bay Rays move

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Modified Feb 04, 2025 02:56 GMT
MLB: NLDS-San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
After spending his first four years in the majors with the San Diego Padres, infielder Ha-Seong Kim has agreed to a two-year, $29 million deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. Kim's contract has a player option for the 2026 season.

Kim played 121 games in 2024, batting .233/.330/.370 with 11 home runs, 47 RBI and 22 stolen bases. Due to a shoulder injury, he wasn't part of the Padres' postseason games where they were taken down by the eventual World Series winner, the LA Dodgers, in five games of NLDS.

On Monday, as his deal with the Rays was finalized, Ha-Seong Kim went to social media to share his feelings for the Padres, expressing his thanks to the players and the coaching staff with whom he created lots of memories.

"During the four years I spent in San Diego, I made unforgettable and precious memories that will last with me forever," Kim wrote. "Ever since I first came over to the big leagues, it was truly an honor for me to play every game in front of the passionate fans of San Diego.
"All my fellow players, coaching staff, support staff, front office, and the #padresnation were like family to me. I will cherish the time and memories I had in San Diego in my heart. Thank you sincerely."

Ha-Seong Kim joins Jurickson Profar to leave Padres in free agency

The San Diego Padres were expected to be active this offseason in order to bridge the gap with the LA Dodgers, who have been dominating the NL West division. However, the ownership struggles at the top of the chain haven't helped with the team barely showing any activity this offseason.

This has resulted in the team not being able to bring back any of their stars from last season, including Jurickson Profar and Ha-Seong Kim.

Before Kim signed with the Rays, Profar was signed by the Atlanta Braves on a three-year, $42 million deal. Both were key players in the Padres who will now need to make adjustments to cover for them in 2025.

Edited by Ruth John S
