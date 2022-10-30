"Had to have it; Huge performance from Framber", "Keep the train moving" - Houston Astros fans elated as team bounces back in Game 2 after being handed first postseason loss this year

In a must-win situation at home, the Houston Astros delivered a masterful performance on the mound to win Game 2 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Astros pitching shut down the high octane Phillies offense just a day after the latter handed them their first postseason loss in 2022. Houston fans were impressed by the 5-2 win in Game 2 but remained steadfast that the team shouldn't be complacent after tying the series.

"Had to have it. Huge performance from Framber [Valdez]"

"Keep the train moving"

Framber Valdez, as he has done all season long, produced another quality start for the Houston Astros and this time, they turned it into a win. The lefty gave up a sole run on four base hits and three walks while fanning out nine Phillies batters in 6 1/3 innings.

The Houston Astros bullpen then capped it off with Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly combining for just one-run on two base hits in 2 2/3 innings. The Astros' pitching crew prevented the Phillies' offense from gaining momentum after stranding them. They forced Philly to go 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Jose Altuve powered up, ending the game with three hits, including a double, while also recording a run scored. Yordan Alvarez and ALCS MVP Jeremy Peña both chipped in RBI doubles in the Astros' five runs.

Houston Astros' bizarre World Series record at home

Minute Maid Park, the home of the Houston Astros.

Despite their recent success, the Houston Astros have a very peculiar record in their very own ballpark in the World Series. In all of their home games at Minute Maid Park, the Astros are 4-10 in their home field on the grandest stage of baseball.

The team had just won two of their last nine games at home. Their losses include their first defeat of the 2022 postseason at the hands of the Phillies in extra innings in Game 1. If this signifies anything, it's that Houston is more potent and dangerous away from their own backyard.

It remains to be seen, however, if they can prove their proficiency on the road against one of the toughest crowds in the MLB in Philadelphia.

