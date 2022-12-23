Hal Steinbrenner Net Worth: How wealthy is the owner of the New York Yankees?

Hal Steinbrenner and the New York Yankees made Aaron Judge's contract official on Tuesday. The reigning American League MVP signed a record-breaking nine-year, $360 million deal to remain in the Bronx for the foreseeable future. The deal makes Judge the highest-paid position player in MLB history. The outfielder will net an average annual salary of $40 million.

Securing the signature of the American League home run king was the number one priority for Yankee owner Hal Steinbrenner and GM Brian Cashman. After fierce competition from the San Francisco Giants, the Yankees were able to keep Judge in pinstripes.

Steinbrenner also announced that Judge would become the 16th captain in the history of the Yankees organization.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge being named captain of the Yankees. A moment in history Aaron Judge being named captain of the Yankees. A moment in history https://t.co/79SfCCNihk

"Aaron Judge being named captain of the Yankees. A moment in history" - Talkin' Yanks

Since taking over day-to-day control of the team in 2008, Steinbrenner has made some significant moves. He signed Gerrit Cole, and Masahiro Tanaka to lucrative deals, and traded for stars such as Giancarlo Stanton. None of those moves are comparable to the importance of securing Aaron Judge to a long-term extension.

Steinbrenner's had the tough task of running the most successful franchise in MLB history. He took over the reigns from his father George Steinbrenner, who was one of the league's most aggressive owners: . Under his father, the Yankees won seven World Series titles (1977, 1988, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2009).

Following George's death in 2010, Hal and his brother Hank were given control of the New York Yankees. Hal Steinbrenner is currently the Chairman and Managing General Partner of Yankee Global Enterprises. He also owns minority shares of soccer clubs A.C. Milan and New York City Football Club.

Unlike most MLB owners, Hal doesn't have a major businesses outside of the team. The Yankees have an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion.

evan romano @EvanRomano it's a rare reason why I'm actually jealous of Mets fans right now! their owner is literally just a billionaire superfan who doesn't give a shit! meanwhile Hal Steinbrenner (net worth: 1.1 Billion) probably checks his Chase Bank app six times a day it's a rare reason why I'm actually jealous of Mets fans right now! their owner is literally just a billionaire superfan who doesn't give a shit! meanwhile Hal Steinbrenner (net worth: 1.1 Billion) probably checks his Chase Bank app six times a day

"it's a rare reason why I'm actually jealous of Mets fans right now! Their owner is literally just a billionaire superfan who doesn't give a sh*t! Meanwhile Hal Steinbrenner (net worth: 1.1 Billion) probably checks his Chase Bank app six times a day" - Evan Romano

Hal Steinbrenner's background

Hal is one of four children in his family. He has two sisters (Jessica and Jennifer), as well as his brother Hank, who passed away in 2020. He graduated from Williams College with a Bachelor of Arts degree, before earning his MBA at the University of Florida in 1994.

He has been in control of the team since 2008. MLB owners approved the day-to-day shift in operations from his father George, whose health was in decline.

Poll : 0 votes