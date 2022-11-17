On September 9, 2022, the New York Yankees celebrated Derek Jeter's Hall of Fame induction at Yankee Stadium.

The former captain was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame back in 2020 after receiving 99.75% first ballot votes. It took two years for the Yankees to have a grand celebration of their former captain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Things seemed normal during the pre-game ceremonies as fans paid tribute to Jeter before the Yankees' game against the Tampa Bay Rays. However, one incident stood out.

The crowd booed New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner on his way to presenting the former captain with a donation cheque for the latter's Turn 2 Foundation.

Fast forward and with the team evaporating at the hands of the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, it seemed that the booing got to the Yankees owner.

Per MLB insider Joel Sherman, it was reported that Steinbrenner took the crowd's reaction to heart.

“[Hal] has taken the Bronx criticism, particularly the booing at the Jeter ceremony, hard. He is so much more measured than his father. Still, the relentless chorus that he is cheap and doesn’t care is a coat of dirt he is having difficulty removing, to his chagrin.”

Jeter shared to the media that he was surprised by the New York Yankees fans' reaction towards the team's owner. He did, however, state that the fans just want continued success and are disappointed by the team's perceived lack of direction.

New York Yankees looking to sign Boston Red Sox stalwart Xander Bogaerts

Player movement between the archnemesis, the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, isn't that rare. Examples of the same include the "Bambino" Babe Ruth, Roger "Rocket" Clemens, Johnny Damon, Kevin Youkilis, and Jacoby Ellsbury.

This time, the Bombers are eyeing Red Sox club leader Xander Bogaerts. With the arrival of Trevor Story in Beantown, it signified that Boston is heading in a new direction.

Club legend Bogaerts is one of the few remaining personnel that have been a part of both World Series-winning Red Sox squads of the past decade. He is almost certain to find a new home this offseason after spending 10 seasons with the club.

As reported by the New York Post, the Yankees have reached out to Bogaerts in a move that wouldn't be surprising. However, given Isiah Kiner-Falefa's strained relations with the Yankees fans, it might be best for the club to go in a different direction in 2023.

