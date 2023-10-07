At the end of Atlanta Braves' record-breaking regular season, several analysts and past players have hailed the team as the best in franchise history. As they prepare to start their postseason with the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, there might be enough evidence to support this claim.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has reached new heights this season with the first-ever 40-70 season recorded in the entire MLB history. That in itself is impressive enough but they've coupled it with Matt Olson breaking the franchise record for the most home runs in a single season with 54. The slugger also has the highest RBIs in the MLB this season.

However, the Braves are not only reliant on their offence to win them games. Their starting pitchers Max Fried and Spencer Strider are both in fine form as they head into the postseason. While Fried has missed a huge amount of the season due to injury, he in fit and firing now. Strider, on the other hand, has set the franchise's single season strikeout record with 281 strikeouts, breaking the legendary John Smoltz's record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Smoltz has also joined in on the conversation. In an interview with MLB.com, he hailed the team, claiming that this is the best team that franchise has ever seen in their entire history:

"People are going to say it’s a no-brainer, and I fall into that category. This is the deepest roster I've ever seen."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Atlanta Braves are expected to include four starters in NLDS roster

As the Atlanta Braves gear up to face the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series, there has been much anticipation about what their roster will look like. Latest reports suggest they will most likely include four starting pitchers for the series.

Max Fried's blisters are not expected to be a problem, and he is backed to make two starts along with Spencer Strider. Bryce Elder is expected to start the third game and the fourth spot is expected to be filled by AJ Smith-Shawver.

However, there still be more surprises for fans as the potential World Series contenders try to duplicate their regular season form in the postseason.